John Craigie Shares Marty Robbins-Inspired Single

(BHM) Beloved modern-day troubadour John Craigie has shared his new single, "Edna Strange," available now at all streaming services. The track heralds the Portland, OR-based artist's much-anticipated new album, I Swam Here, arriving Friday, February 6, via his own Zabriskie Point Records. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now.

Inspired by the sound of Marty Robbins and other western balladeers, this is the only song where Craigie plays steel-string acoustic. Max Bien Khan is handling the nylon-string guitar leads. One of the few songs not to feature Anna Moss's vocals; instead, Craigie decided to reference Marty Robbins with the male trio's oooos in the background.

"Edna Strange" follows the release of the evocative "Dry Land," one of the earliest songs written for I Swam Here. Craigie's 10th studio LP and follow-up to 2024's Pagan Church, his critically acclaimed, chart-topping collaboration with TK & The Holy Know-Nothings, I Swam Here represents another musical step forward for the Portland, OR-based musician. Rooted in place, shaped by collaboration, and guided by Craigie's steady hand as a songwriter and producer, the album blends the spirit of New Orleans with the stillness of the Pacific Northwest, expertly evoking the patient confidence of an artist still exploring his creative limits.

Much of the album was recorded in New Orleans in January 2025, with backing from local musicians handpicked by Sam Doores of The Deslondes, including the Deslondes drummer Howe Pearson, bassist Max Bien Khan, pedal steel guitarist Jonny Campos (Lost Bayou Ramblers), and country folk songwriter Desiree Cannon, with Craigie's longtime friend and collaborator, singer-songwriter Anna Moss, appearing on almost every track. Three additional songs were recorded a few months later at The Rope Room with a different band, mirroring the aesthetic of the New Orleans sessions. Songs like "Dry Land" and the recently released first single, "Fire Season," are both intimate and expansive, drawing from the musical history of the Gulf Coast and the natural sounds of Craigie's beloved Pacific Northwest.

"The majority of these songs were recorded on a nylon string guitar, which is a first for me," says Craigie. "Similar to Bob Dylan's Blood on the Tracks, there were two separate recording sessions in two separate locations with different musicians. This is because after New Orleans, three of the ten songs did not meet my vision, and it was not realistic to get back to New Orleans to re-record based on everyone's schedule. The intention in the mixing is to not have the listener able to tell which ones were recorded where, but it's possible some attentive ears will be able to."

Hailed by Rolling Stone for "his easygoing banter, observational humor, and quirky songs," Craigie is currently celebrating I Swan Here with a typically busy live schedule, including headline dates, festival appearances, and more. Earlier this week, he headlined New Orleans' historic Tipitina's and will be starting a two-night stand at Austin, TX's State Theatre tonight. Another two-night run includes a stop at Basalt, CO's The Arts Campus at Willits (February 13-14). Upcoming highlights include a special Savannah Music Festival double bill alongside Sierra Hull at Savannah, GA's Lucas Theatre for the Arts (April 1), and an eagerly awaited run of "Help! The Lonely Beatles For Sale" performances culminating in three hometown shows at Portland, OR's Mississippi Studios (June 2-3) and Polaris Hall (June 4). For complete details and ticket information, please visit johncraigie.com/shows.

JOHN CRAIGIE - TOUR 2026

JANUARY

23 - Austin, TX - State Theatre ‡

24 - Austin, TX - State Theatre ‡

25 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater ‡

FEBRUARY

11 - Ridgway, CO - The Sherbino ^

12 - Buena Vista, CO - Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel ^

13 - Basalt, CO - The Arts Campus At Willits ^

14 - Basalt, CO - The Arts Campus At Willits ^

15 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Strings Music Pavilion ^

28 - Kahului, HI - Maui Arts & Cultural Center

MARCH

6 - Honolulu, HI - Blue Note Hawaii

7 - Lihue, HI - Kauai Community College PAC

24 - Evanston, IL - SPACE §

25 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon §

25-29 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest *

26 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cedar Cultural Center §

APRIL

1 - Savannah, GA - Lucas Theatre for the Arts @ Savannah Music Festival #

2 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic (7:00 pm)

2 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic (9:00 pm)

3 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle ||

4 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In ||

MAY

14 - Denver, CO - Swallow Hill Music **

15 - Denver, CO - Swallow Hill Music **

26 - Sebastopol, CA - Hopmonk **

27 - Mill Valley, CA - Sweetwater Music Hall **

28 - Mill Valley, CA - Sweetwater Music Hall **

JUNE

2 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios **

3 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios **

4 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall **

* Festival Appearance

† w/ Special Guest Anna Moss

‡ w/ Special Guest Olive Klug

^ w/ Special Guest Jobi Riccio

§ w/ Special Guest Lou Hazel

# w/ Sierra Hull

|| w/ Special Guest Anthony de Costa

** John Craigie performs "Help! The Lonely Beatles For Sale"

