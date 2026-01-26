Landman Finale Propels Charles Wesley Godwin's 'Needle Fall Down' To No. 1

(MPG) Charles Wesley Godwin has claimed the #1 spot on multiple Shazam charts after "Needle Fall Down," a standout from 2021's How The Mighty Fall, was given prominent placement on the season two finale of Paramount+'s Landman. "Needle Fall Down" is #1 on the Shazam Global Country, U.S. Country and Viral U.S. charts, and peaked at #2 on the Viral Global chart and and #6 on the Top 200 U.S. chart.
Godwin will open a pair of shows for Turnpike Troubadours in March, before hitting the road for the first round of headlining "The Christian Name Tour" dates. Godwin will also appear at Stagecoach, MerleFest and Under The Big Sky Festivals this Spring and Summer.
Godwin is coming off a jam packed 2025. In February, he released the acclaimed Lonely Mountain Town EP, featuring collaborations with ERNEST and Scott Avett of musical heroes The Avett Brothers. In September, he released his first-ever live album, Live From The Steel City. The 23-song album documents a sold-out night at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA, in front of 5,550 fans, and serves as a display of the power and energy Godwin and his band the Allegheny High bring to each and every show they play.
Godwin and the High also toured extensively in 2025. They hit Europe and the UK, opened for The Avett Brothers on the West Coast in April, and joined Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan on select Outlaw Music Festival dates in July. After selling out their first-ever Red Rocks Amphitheatre headline show in October, Godwin and the High spent November opening for Eric Church on his "Free The Machine" arena tour.
Charles Wesley Godwin 2026 Tour Dates
Mar 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center*
Mar 28 - Boise, ID - Extra Mile Arena*
Apr 10 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
Apr 11 - New Orleans, LA - Lake Front Arena Grounds
Apr 14 - Oxford, MS - The Lyric
Apr 16 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Apr 17 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
Apr 22 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill and Mine
Apr 23 - Wilkesboro, NC - MerleFest
Apr 25 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach
Jul 19 - Whitefish, MT - Under The Big Sky Fest
*supporting Turnpike Troubadours
