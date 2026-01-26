.

MORGXN Announces Deluxe HEARTLAND With Maggie Rose Collaboration

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 26, 2026 1:47 PM EST
MORGXN Announces Deluxe HEARTLAND With Maggie Rose Collaboration

(MPG) Nashville-based singer-songwriter MORGXN has announced the deluxe edition of HEARTLAND, which combines his two critically acclaimed 2025 EPs into a full-length album featuring six new songs, out March 6 via BMG.

The 16-track expansion boasts collaborations with special guests Maggie Rose, Tenille Townes, Ruby Amanfu and JB Somers. Along with the news, MORGXN has shared a reworking of his anthemic 2024 single "MY REVIVAL," with Maggie Rose adding her soulful vocals to the infectious statement of resilience.

MORGXN on revamping "MY REVIVAL" with Rose: "There's a myth that a song is over once you release it and it does what it does or doesn't. For me, songs have different lives. 'MY REVIVAL' has continued to tell me it wasn't done expressing itself, and who am I to stand in the way of that? Ever since I moved back to Nashville and the sonics of what I've been exploring had been shifting with it, I wanted to find a way to come out (pun intended) with a 'Nashville version' of some of my favorite songs. When I heard Maggie Rose's album No One Gets Out Alive, I was so moved by not only her vocals but the heart and journey it took to create a new sound than the one she had done before. I think it takes guts to do something different in this town, and I am so honored she said yes to bringing this version to life."

Rose adds: "I have always admired MORGXN's ability to spread positivity and truth through music, so it was an honor to be invited to be a part of the re-imagination of "MY REVIVAL" and help him realize his vision on this joyful song. The chorus melody is so uplifting and singing and spending time with him is a dream."

MORGXN opened up about the world of HEARTLAND with People and The Tennessean, who hailed the project as "a love letter to home, to his husband, and to the resilient queer community in the south." The Bluegrass Situation declared he's "thriving as he 'reclaims his Nashville roots'" and "subverts expectations of musical and cultural stereotypes of country." The entire album is fueled by this irrepressible spirit, incorporating everything from the soundscapes of electronica to the uplift of gospel music and the Southern storytelling of American folk. "MY REVIVAL" follows MORGXN's festive holiday original "EVERY SEASON," released last fall.

On February 22, MORGXN will perform his new music with a string ensemble at The Parthenon in Nashville, sharing the stage with Joy Oladokun, Lydia Luce and Russell Durham

Related Stories
MORGXN Announces Deluxe HEARTLAND With Maggie Rose Collaboration

MORGXN Delivers Powerful Love Story With 'H O L Y' Video

News > MORGXN

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm- Dave Mustaine Reclaims Metallica Classic And Pays Tribute To Ex-Bandmates- Tony Iommi Paved The Way Says Brian May- more

Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album- Death Cab for Cutie announce Summer Tour and New Record Deal- Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video- more

Day In Country

Tool's 'The Pot' Given Country Makeover In Viral Video- Zac Brown Band Announce Love & Fear US Tour- George Strait Announces In-The-Round Arena Shows- more

Day In Pop

BTS Sells Out North America And European Leg Of 'Arirang' Tour- Lionel Richie And Earth, Wind & Fire Announce 2026 North American Tour- more

Reviews

Megadeth Final Studio Album

Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona

Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams

On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More

Latest News

Alice Cooper Announces Spring Alice's Attic Tour

The Fray Announce The Summer of Light Tour

Emo's Not Dead Announces 5th Annual Cruise

Ignescent Recruit Clint Lowery For 'Chariot Of Fire'

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth Releases 'One Of A Kind' Video

Sting In The Studio For 'The Soul Cages' 35th Anniversary

The Beths And Spoon Teaming Up For Coheadline Tour

Singled Out: Davey Jones' New Groove