Tool's 'The Pot' Given Country Makeover In Viral Video

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 26, 2026 1:47 PM EST
(Anchor) Jacquie Roar is making waves with her electrifying cover of Tool's iconic song "The Pot," showcasing her genre-blending country-rock style. Since posting the video on social media, it has racked up over 2.2 million views on Instagram, over 1.1 million views on TikTok, and nearly 1 million views on Facebook. Fans are saying she "nailed" the performance, noting that they've "seen lots of bands attempt this and this is the best version..."

The cover has captured attention beyond her fanbase, earning shares from Spin Magazine and Classic Rock Moments in History, igniting conversations about her fearless musical approach. When asked about the video going viral, Roar exclaimed, "Take me on tour with you, Tool!"

Recently recognized with the "Vocal Powerhouse" award at the 2025 The Women of Country Awards, Jacquie Roar first gained widespread recognition on NBC's The Voice Season 24, where she impressed audiences with stunning performances of Fleetwood Mac, Boston, and The Moody Blues classics.

Looking ahead, Roar will be opening for Max McNown on February 7 in Portland, Oregon, and for country hitmaker Easton Corbin this summer, bringing her dynamic performance style to a live audience once again.

With over 1 million career streams to date, Jacquie continues to push boundaries and leave her mark on the music industry charts, solidifying her place as one of country music's most exciting rising stars.

