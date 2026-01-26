Zac Brown Band Announce Love & Fear US Tour

(JONESWORKS) Zac Brown Band announces their Love & Fear US tour presented by Margaritaville at Sea. On the heels of the band's historic limited engagement at Sphere Las Vegas and critically acclaimed eighth studio album, Love & Fear, the band will kick off the 27-show run this July and continue through November, bringing the band's electrifying live show to major markets across the country, with stops at legendary venues including Boston's Fenway Park (August 2), New York's Forest Hills Stadium (August 27 + 28), and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado (October 19 + 20).

The Love & Fear era marks a bold creative chapter for Zac Brown Band, blending their roots-driven foundation with expansive storytelling and immersive production. That evolution came fully to life during the band's groundbreaking Sphere engagement in Las Vegas, where fans experienced a career-spanning performance centered on the album's themes of resilience, gratitude, and connection. Building on the momentum of those shows, the upcoming tour will feature a dynamic setlist that fuses beloved hits with new releases, showcasing the band's genre-defying musicianship and continued artistic growth.

"I can't wait to get this back on the road after an epic experience at Sphere," says Brown. "Every night we play is a chance to turn it up, mix things around, and share an unforgettable night with our incredible fans. The Love & Fear tour is all about big energy - our new album, entertaining covers, the hits you know and love, a few unexpected curveballs, and a whole lot of fun. We're ready to bring it!"

Known for their unmatched live energy and musicianship, Zac Brown Band has earned a reputation as one of the most compelling live acts touring today. Zamily Presale for the Love & Fear Tour begins Wednesday, January 28, followed by the ZBB Community Presale on Thursday, January 29. Public on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 10:00am local time. To register for presale access and get additional information, visit zacbrownband.com

LOVE & FEAR TOUR DATES:

Featuring Support from:

Grace Potter - *

Brothers Osbourne - ^

Old Crow Medicine Show - #

Fitz and The Tantrums - %

Friday, July 17, 2026 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena - %

Saturday, July 18, 2026 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena - %

Friday, July 31, 2026 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena - #

Sunday, August 2, 2026 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park - #

Thursday, August 13, 2026 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena - #

Friday, August 14, 2026 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena - #

Saturday, August 15, 2026 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion - #

Thursday, August 27, 2026 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium - *

Friday, August 28, 2026 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium - *

Saturday, August 29, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann - *

Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center - ^

Friday, September 11, 2026 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center - ^

Thursday, September 17, 2026 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium - ^

Friday, September 18, 2026 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena - ^

Saturday, September 19, 2026 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Thursday, October 8, 2026 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center - *

Friday, October 9, 2026 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - *

Saturday, October 10, 2026 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum - *

Monday, October 19, 2026 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - *

Tuesday, October 20, 2026 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - *

Friday, October 23, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center - ^

Saturday, October 24, 2026 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center - ^

Thursday, November 5, 2026 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center - ^

Friday, November 6, 2026 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - ^

Thursday, November 19, 2026 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena - *

Friday, November 20, 2026 - Des Moines, IA - Casey's Center - *

Saturday, November 21, 2026 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena -*

Related Stories

Zac Brown Band Release New Album 'Love & Fear'

Zac Brown Band Streaming 'Hard Run' Feat Marcus King and 'The Sum'

Zac Brown Band Expands LOVE & FEAR At Sphere In Las Vegas

Zac Brown Band Recruit Snoop Dogg For 'Let It Run'

News > Zac Brown