Dustin Lynch And Chase Rice Teaming Up For Red Rocks Concert

(BBR) Dustin Lynch and Chase Rice are teaming up for a coheadlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, on April 22. "Red Rocks is such a legendary venue, I couldn't be more pumped to be back - especially with my buddy Chase Rice joining me this time around," shares Lynch. "I'm excited to partner with my friends over at Coors Banquet and help in their mission to support the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. This one's going to be special, see y'all out there!"
Presented by Coors Banquet, a percentage of the ticket proceeds will benefit the Wildland Firefighter Foundation (WFF). Since 2014, Coors Banquet has donated more than $2 MILLION to the WFF.
With a milestone 10 number ones at country radio, Lynch's latest single "Easy To Love," is currently climbing the charts. Recently, the Grand Ole Opry star wrapped 2025 with an appearance on CBS' The Road, joining Keith Urban as his on-stage partner and co-mentor during the Tulsa, Oklahoma episode.
Rice's history of supporting the Wildland Firefighter Foundation together with Coors Banquet dates back several years, with the hitmaker even training alongside firefighters in Idaho as part of his involvement with the Protect Our Protectors campaign in 2022. Musically, Rice's most recent critically acclaimed album, the independent release ELDORA, arrived in late 2025 as easily the most raw, unguarded expression of his talent to date - fittingly born in the afterglow of an epic show at Red Rocks the last time he played the iconic venue.
On sale to the general public on Friday (1/30), Stay Country Club members and Chase Rice Fan Club members will have exclusive first access to purchase presale tickets beginning tomorrow (1/28) at 10 a.m. MT.
