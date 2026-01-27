Ella Langley Announces Sophomore Album 'Dandelion'

(Columbia) Ella Langley announces her highly anticipated sophomore album, Dandelion, arriving April 10, 2026 via SAWGOD/ Columbia Records. The album is executive produced by Ella alongside Miranda Lambert and Ben West. The title track "Dandelion" is set to arrive this Friday with an official visualizer and was written by Ella, Joybeth Taylor, Austin Goodloe and Brett Tyler.

Following her acclaimed 2024 debut album hungover, Dandelion marks Ella's most personal body of work to date. "This record has so much growth in it," Ella shares. "I've never poured more of myself into a project, into a song, into an idea, and it's fallen out so beautifully. It's about learning yourself, making mistakes, and realizing that it's all just part of life."

For Ella, Dandelion is designed to feel easy and effortless - a record listeners can sink into word for word, or simply let play as it soundtracks everyday moments: "I want this record to be something that fans can relate to, but also something they want to get up and dance to at the same time," she says. "To me, this record feels like fireflies in the summertime. It feels like windows down on a red dirt road. It feels like the best kind of Sunday afternoon. It feels like those days I remember as a kid where it felt like there weren't enough hours in the day. This record is really a love letter to that."

The album's lead single "Choosin' Texas" continues its meteoric rise, currently sitting Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a third consecutive week, alongside a Top 5 position at Country radio. The track has amassed over 240 million streams to date, marking Ella's biggest solo release yet and setting the tone for her most confident body of work to date.

Dandelions are masters of survival, thriving in even the harshest environments. Often dismissed as a common weed, this unassuming plant carries a deeper symbolism of hope, healing, and resilience. Adding to the poetic nature of the title, "I learned that dandelion tea is actually a natural detox for the liver," Ella noted. "So a record called Dandelion after a record called hungover made all the sense in the world to me."

Dandelion is available now for pre-order on Limited Edition Signed Honey Bee Yellow Colored Vinyl, Standard Puffball White Colored Vinyl, and Standard Jewelcase CD, plus new exclusive merchandise here.

Related Stories

Ella Langley Makes CMA Awards History

Luke Bryan And Ella Langley Share 'Winter Wonderland' Video

Ella Langley Joined By ERNEST and Jo Dee Messina At Sold-Out Ryman Debut

Ella Langley Shares New Song 'Choosin' Texas'

News > Ella Langley