Lakelin Lemmings Announces 'Get Around Boy' EP

(QHMG) Rising country artist Lakelin Lemmings will release her new EP, Get Around Boy, on February 6, 2026, via QHMG/Quartz Hill Records. Produced by Ash Bowers the five-track project captures the emotional push-and-pull of small-town roots, restless ambition, faith, and modern country storytelling. Pre-Save / Pre-Add the Get Around Boy EP here.

Anchored by title track "Get Around Boy," a contemporary-tinged road anthem that explores the personal cost of chasing dreams. With vivid, coast-to-coast imagery and a soaring sing-along chorus, the song finds Lakelin reflecting on love left behind while life keeps moving forward.

The EP balances high-energy autobiographical moments with thoughtful, heart-led storytelling. From the playful uncertainty of modern romance to songs rooted in faith and hometown memory, Get Around Boy showcases Lakelin's growth as both a writer and an artist who is grounded, authentic and emotionally significant.

Her talents as a singer and a songwriter are connecting as "Keep the Faith" has Southbound 615 naming it one of the "Best Singles of 2025," while SiriusXM Canada's "That Eric Alper" show called it "a defining moment... radiating warmth, courage, and conviction." Entertainment Focus noted that "the West Tennessee native is turning heads with her powerful voice and relatable storytelling," on "American Dreamin'."

Wise beyond her 19 years, Lemmings is poised to be a voice for her generation without reserve. Her faith and her tenacity lead her confidence as she sets out to tackle the wild and often beautiful business of music with an arsenal of talent.

Track Listing:

1. Get Around Boy (Lakelin Lemmings, Ash Bowers, Mike Mobley)

A road anthem about longing and ambition, namechecking haunted places from California to the Florida Keys, New England to Mississippi, as Lakelin carries a past love with her wherever the road leads.

2. What Are We Doing (Neal Coty, Lakelin Lemmings, Ash Bowers)

A mid-tempo modern country groove-banjo and mandolin forward-that playfully tackles the uncertainty of a situationship.

3. Keep the Faith (Jaron Boyer, Lori McKenna, Phil Barton)

A powerful, faith-based anthem of hope and encouragement.

4. Parking Lot (Lakelin Lemmings, Ash Bowers, Tiffany Goss)

A laid-back country waltz celebrating small-town teenage memories. The music video was filmed in the parking lot of Chester County High School in Lakelin's hometown of Henderson, Tennessee. Watch the official music video for "Parking Lot" below.

5. American Dreamin' (Neal Coty, Lakelin Lemmings, Ash Bowers)

An upbeat, autobiographical closer highlighting faith, family, small-town values, and country music dreams.

Related Stories

Lakelin Lemmings Shares Situationship Anthem 'What Are We Doing'

Lakelin Lemmings Says 'Keep The Faith' With New Single

Lakelin Lemmings Goes Home For 'Parking Lot' Video

Lakelin Lemmings Releasing New Music This Week After Inking Stone Country Records Deal

News > Lakelin Lemmings