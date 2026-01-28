Ian Munsick Releasing 'Geronimo' This Week Under New Partnership With Triple Tigers Records

(EBM) When Ian Munsick departed from Warner Music Nashville in September, the Wyoming native founded his own label under which his music is released: WEST TO THE REST RECORDS. Today, Ian Munsick and his WEST TO THE REST RECORDS are announcing a partnership with Triple Tigers Records beginning with new song, "Geronimo," available on January 30. Pre-save here.

"Every artist dreams of partnering with a record label that not only understands their vision, but creates a clear, passionate plan on how to reach that destination. After I played some of my new music for the team at Triple Tigers, they told me exactly what songs they thought could achieve that vision," Munsick gleams. "In a day in age where labels often rely on third parties for opinions that may or may not eventually lead to action, it was so refreshing to hear the words 'that song is a hit' when playing a guitar/vocal work tape for the label heads. Results are never guaranteed in the music industry, but I am confident that the combination of this new era of Ian Munsick music and the strategic workhorse of Triple Tigers will result in a true 50/50 partnership made in country and western heaven."

"Ian Munsick is the ultimate artist: unique identifiable voice, compelling songs and perspective, established brand and a massive fanbase that is growing by leaps and bounds. We are ecstatic to partner with Ian and are ready to take country music by storm," Triple Tigers co-presidents Kevin Herring and Annie Ortmeier shared in a joint statement.

Written by Munsick, Devin Dawson and Mike Robinson and produced by Munsick and Robinson, "Geronimo" is Munsick's first music release off his next project since he arrived in April 2025 with his third studio album, Eagle Feather, which Holler praised for its "expansive tracks, atmospheric anthems," and Rolling Stone noted "is shaped by the landscape of the West, the stories of Native Americans, and the romantic idea of the cowboy."

"Something tells me this is gonna be a big one...," Munsick adds. "No word personifies the feeling of partnering with a new label, in a new year, and welcoming in the next chapter better than 'Geronimo.' In this song you'll find themes of my old music like land and love but this time, blanketed in a sonic texture that perfectly captures who I am as an artist. It's familiar yet eclectic, modern yet traditional, raw yet refined and with your help, it may very well be the biggest song I've ever released. Here's to the new age... geronimo!!!"

Munsick, who has built his loyal fanbase from the ground up to selling out venues across the country, is readying his Eagle Flies Free Tour, which will kick off on February 13 in Charlotte, N.C. With additional stops in Atlanta, Ga.; Bozeman, Mont.; Portland, Ore. and more, Munsick will be joined by a rotating lineup of special guests including Lanie Gardner, Ben Haggard, Tyler Nance and Jake Worthington. For tickets and more information, visit IanMunsick.com.

The Eagle Flies Free Tour Dates:

Friday, February 13 || Charlotte, NC || Coyote Joe's *

Saturday, February 14 || Atlanta, GA || Tabernacle *

Thursday, February 19 || Casper, WY || Ford Wyoming Center $

Friday, February 20 || Bozeman, MT || Brick Breeden Fieldhouse #

Saturday, February 21 || Idaho Falls, ID || Mountain America Center #

Tuesday, February 24 || Portland, OR || Roseland Theatre $

Thursday, February 26 || Kennewick, WA || Toyota Center #

Friday, February 27 || Missoula, MT || Adams Center #

Saturday, February 28 || Spokane, WA || FIC for the Art #

Tuesday, March 3 || Grand Island, NE || Heartland Event Center $

Thursday, March 5 || Fargo, ND || Scheels Arena #

Friday, March 6 || Brookings, SD || Dacotah Bank #

Saturday, March 7 || Mankato, MN || Grand Hall #

Friday, March 13 || Shipshewana, IN || Blue Gate Theatre (w/ local support)

Saturday, March 14 || Clear Lake, IA || Surf Ballroom (w/ local support)

Friday, March 27 || Helotes, TX || Floores Country Store (w/ local support)

Saturday, March 28 || Durant, OK || Choctaw Grand Theater ^

* w/ Lanie Gardner

# w/ Jake Worthington and Tyler Nance

$ w/ Tyler Nance

^ w/ Ben Haggard

Related Stories

Ian Munsick Releases 'Prairie Lament' Video

Country Star Ian Munsick Shares Ozzy Osbourne Tribute

Ian Munsick Hitting The Road For Eagle Flies Free Tour

Ian Munsick Led Triumphant Cheyenne Frontier Days Lineup

News > Ian Munsick