The Red Clay Strays And Treaty Oak Revival Lead Inaugural Minnesota Country Club Festival Lineup

(C3) The Red Clay Strays and Treaty Oak Revival will headline the inaugural Minnesota Country Club Festival, coming July 10-11 to Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul, MN.

Nestled along the banks of the Mississippi River, the festival will feature over 15 artists across two stages, with no overlapping sets, beneath the giant cottonwoods of the park, with additional performances from Jessie Murph, Trampled by Turtles, Charley Crockett, Stephen Wilson Jr., The Beach Boys, Charles Wesley Godwin, Jesse Welles, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Chance Pe-a, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country and more.

Fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list at MinnesotaCountryClubFest.com to receive a passcode to the presale beginning Friday, January 30 at 10am CT with access to guaranteed lowest-priced 1-Day and 2-Day GA tickets from 10am to 11am CT. 1-Day and 2-Day GA, GA+, VIP, VIP Riverboat, and Platinum tickets will be available. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public following the presale.

Minnesota Country Club Festival will be the Twin Cities' second festival from producer C3 Presents, following two massively successful editions of Minnesota Yacht Club Festival, which will return for its third year to Harriet Island Regional Park on July 17-19 with headliners The Lumineers, Matchbox Twenty, and The Strokes.

The VIP Riverboat (21+) offers the opportunity to set sail along the mighty Mississippi River with exclusive access to Padelford Riverboats with relaxed seating, shade, private restrooms, and a 60-minute cruise along the river with a complimentary margarita happy hour, among other VIP amenities.

GA+ tickets provide unlimited access to the GA+ Lounge with relaxing seating, air-conditioned restrooms, lawn games, a private bar with drinks for purchase and dedicated food for purchase, plus dedicated GA+ hospitality staff for all your festival needs. VIP offers all the amenities of GA+ plus access to an exclusive viewing platform at the Main Stage, dedicated entry lane into the festival, access to the VIP Lounge with lockers and mobile charging units for rent and a dedicated festival merch store. Platinum tickets offer all VIP amenities plus front-of-stage viewing at the Main Stage, exclusive viewing at the Second Stage soundboard with complimentary beer, seltzer, and water, unlimited access to the air-conditioned Platinum Lounge inside Wigington Pavilion with indoor and outdoor seating, complimentary full-service bar and all-day dining with fest-curated lunch, dinner, and snacks, plus a dedicated Platinum Concierge to assist with any festival needs.

