Tom Woodward Releases New Goth Country Record 'Come Come Karma'

(planetary) Today, acclaimed Australian folk-rock pioneer Tom Woodward releases his seventh studio album, Come Come Karma. The new album follows the release of the grunge-tinged lead single "Phoney Messiah".

Available today on all major streaming platforms, Come Come Karma features tracks that express optimism tangoing with nihilism, extremism, and self-grandiose helplessness.

Produced by Adam Casey and recorded at True Vine Productions over the span of the summer of 2024, the songs on the new album shift gears between baroque folk rock, lo fi psychedelia, and country tinged storytelling. Consisting of twelve thought-provoking tracks that land just over the span of forty-five minutes, the record is great for fans of The Felice Brothers, Bob Dylan, or The War On Drugs.

"Phoney Messiah", the album's centerpiece, features a haunting video that illustrates a nightmare presented in the form of entertainment, highlighting the song's critique of false prophets in the digital age. A perfect representation of the remaining tracks on Come Come Karma, the track received praises from Honk Magazine and Skope Magazine, to name a few.

Related Stories

News > Tom Woodward