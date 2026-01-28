Tom Woodward Releases New Goth Country Record 'Come Come Karma'

(planetary) Today, acclaimed Australian folk-rock pioneer Tom Woodward releases his seventh studio album, Come Come Karma. The new album follows the release of the grunge-tinged lead single "Phoney Messiah".
Available today on all major streaming platforms, Come Come Karma features tracks that express optimism tangoing with nihilism, extremism, and self-grandiose helplessness.
Produced by Adam Casey and recorded at True Vine Productions over the span of the summer of 2024, the songs on the new album shift gears between baroque folk rock, lo fi psychedelia, and country tinged storytelling. Consisting of twelve thought-provoking tracks that land just over the span of forty-five minutes, the record is great for fans of The Felice Brothers, Bob Dylan, or The War On Drugs.
"Phoney Messiah", the album's centerpiece, features a haunting video that illustrates a nightmare presented in the form of entertainment, highlighting the song's critique of false prophets in the digital age. A perfect representation of the remaining tracks on Come Come Karma, the track received praises from Honk Magazine and Skope Magazine, to name a few.
Whiskey Myers And The Black Crowes Teaming Up For Southern Hospitality Tour- Paul McCartney: Man on the Run Coming To Movie Theaters- Placebo- more
All-Star Jam Of Pantera Classic At Dimebash Goes Online- Pierce The Veil Announce Hometown Stadium Show- Alice Cooper Announces Spring Alice's Attic Tour- more
Dolly Parton Scores Another Hit For 80th Birthday Week- Dustin Lynch And Chase Rice Teaming Up For Red Rocks Concert- Tool's 'The Pot' Given Country Makeover- more
Sebastien Tellier Taps Kid Cudi For New Song 'Amnesia'- Hilary Duff Returned To New York For Sold-Out Small Rooms, Big Nerves Show- Teddy Swims Summer Dates- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Whiskey Myers And The Black Crowes Teaming Up For Southern Hospitality Tour
Paul McCartney: Man on the Run Coming To Movie Theaters
Placebo Team With The Royal Shakespeare Company For The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
Watch Motionless In White's Brand New 'Afraid Of The Dark' Video
Bikini Kill Announce North American Tour
Ally Venable Launching UK Tour
Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Shares New Song 'Young Love'
Dave Matthews Band Announce 2026 Summer Tour