Tyler Braden Releasing New Song 'Dry County' This Week

(Warner) Country-rock powerhouse Tyler Braden kicks off 2026 with new music, headlining tour, and a new project on the way. This Friday 1/30, Braden will release "Dry County," the first song off his yet-to-be-announced project that's due within the first half of the year. Braden wrote the love-lost, heartbreak, song with Lalo Guzman, Laura Veltz, and Allison Veltz Cruz.
Just in time for Friday's new song, Braden kicks off his devil and a prayer TOUR in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the same night before he heads to Indianapolis, Indiana, to close out the first weekend.
The devil and a prayer TOUR is aptly named from Braden's 2025 debut album, devil and a prayer, which touts 19 songs, all showcasing his blend of raw storytelling and high-octane sound.
devil and a prayer TOUR
January 30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave II X
January 31 - Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon X
February 6 - Saint Louis, MO - Ballpark Village: Hot Country Nights X
February 7 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre X
February 13 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall X
February 14 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre X
February 15 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West X
February 19 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall X
February 20 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom X
February 21 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille X
April 9 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall ▪
April 14 - Albuquerque, NM - The Dirty Bourbon ▪
April 16 - Colorado Springs, CO - Phil Long Music Hall ▪
April 17 - Grand Junction, CO - Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five ▪
April 18 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre ▪
April 21 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater ▪
April 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom ▪
With special guests:
X = Owen Riegling
▪ = Clayton Mullen
Tyler Braden Adds New Leg To Devil And A Prayer Tour
Tyler Braden Launching Devil And A Prayer Tour
Darius and Friends Raises Over $815K for St. Jude
Hear 'God & Guns N' Roses' By Tyler Braden
Whiskey Myers And The Black Crowes Teaming Up For Tour- Sabaton Postpone North American Tour For Medical Reasons- Paul McCartney Film Coming To Movie Theaters- more
Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Shares New Song 'Young Love'- Dave Matthews Band 2026 Summer Tour- Black Veil Brides North American Tour- more
Dolly Parton Scores Another Hit For 80th Birthday Week- Dustin Lynch And Chase Rice Teaming Up For Red Rocks Concert- Tool's 'The Pot' Given Country Makeover- more
Josh Groban Bringing Concert Film To AMC Theatres For Valentine's Day- Blackpink Wrap DEADLINE World Tour- Madison Beer Tops Pop Album Chart- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Sabaton Postpone North American Tour For Medical Reasons
Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer Documentary Trailer Released
Spiritbox To Rock GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony
Tedeschi Trucks Band To Rock The Hollywood Bowl With The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers
The Revivalists Team With Sixthman For Otherside of Paradise at Sea
The Maine Return With New Song and Video 'Die To Fall'
The Protomen Score Top 10 Debut With Their New Album 'ACT III: THIS CITY MADE US'
Rebellion Festival Marking 30th Anniversary With 2026 Event