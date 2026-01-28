Tyler Braden Releasing New Song 'Dry County' This Week

(Warner) Country-rock powerhouse Tyler Braden kicks off 2026 with new music, headlining tour, and a new project on the way. This Friday 1/30, Braden will release "Dry County," the first song off his yet-to-be-announced project that's due within the first half of the year. Braden wrote the love-lost, heartbreak, song with Lalo Guzman, Laura Veltz, and Allison Veltz Cruz.

Just in time for Friday's new song, Braden kicks off his devil and a prayer TOUR in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the same night before he heads to Indianapolis, Indiana, to close out the first weekend.

The devil and a prayer TOUR is aptly named from Braden's 2025 debut album, devil and a prayer, which touts 19 songs, all showcasing his blend of raw storytelling and high-octane sound.

devil and a prayer TOUR

January 30 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave II X

January 31 - Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon X

February 6 - Saint Louis, MO - Ballpark Village: Hot Country Nights X

February 7 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre X

February 13 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall X

February 14 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre X

February 15 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West X

February 19 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall X

February 20 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom X

February 21 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille X

April 9 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall ▪

April 14 - Albuquerque, NM - The Dirty Bourbon ▪

April 16 - Colorado Springs, CO - Phil Long Music Hall ▪

April 17 - Grand Junction, CO - Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five ▪

April 18 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre ▪

April 21 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater ▪

April 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom ▪

With special guests:

X = Owen Riegling

▪ = Clayton Mullen

