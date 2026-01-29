Blake Shelton Adds Eight New Las Vegas Shows

(POP) With overwhelming fan demand, country music's unabashed ambassador, Blake Shelton, has announced eight additional performances of his acclaimed Live in Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The newly added shows will run May 6 - 24, 2026.

Shelton revealed the news in true Blake fashion earlier today, riding a Kubota tractor down the Las Vegas Strip and pulling up in front of the iconic Caesars Palace before tossing the keys to the valet for check-in for 2026. Watch it here

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. PT. Blake Shelton fans will have access to a presale beginning Monday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi is the official card of the Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.

A Seated presale will begin Monday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Ole Red, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Thursday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets to the following eight shows can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com/BlakeSheltonVegas, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.:

May 2026: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 21, 24

Additionally, a limited number of tickets remain for Shelton's upcoming performances this weekend on Friday, Jan. 30 and Saturday, Jan. 31.

Armed with 31 No. 1 hits - including his latest chart-topper, "Stay Country or Die Tryin'" - Shelton will unleash his signature, unmistakable and raucous energy on Las Vegas, guaranteed to bring the house down. Fans can expect a powerhouse set packed with fan favorites and brand-new music from his critically acclaimed album, For Recreational Use Only.

