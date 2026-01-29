Kimberly Dawn Shares Cover Of Keith Urban's 'Days Go By'

(PN) Country artist and singer-songwriter Kimberly Dawn releases her version of the Keith Urban classic, "Days Go By." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
Kimberly Dawn is back with a pulsating, feel-good cover of Keith Urban's "Days Go By," a track that hits the gas from the first note. Driven by rhythmic guitars that immediately catch the ear, it draws you straight into the story, and Dawn wastes no time setting the scene owning her take on Urban's fantastic lyrics: "I'm changin' lanes and talkin' on the phone / drivin' way too fast / and the interstate's jammed with gunners like me / afraid of comin' in last."
She shares her thoughts behind covering this song: "One of my favorite Keith Urban songs...carefree, happy, and upbeat. I wanted to start the new year off on a really positive note for all of my fans." - Kimberly Dawn
The production perfectly captures that unmistakable feeling of freedom on a long stretch of highway. It feels like a summer drive with the windows down, elbow on the doorframe, hand surfing the breeze, as the production opens up and sweeps you into the soaring chorus. It's a song balanced delicately between presence and nostalgia, a reminder that the "good old days" are often the ones we're living right now. You can hear Dawn's voice lean into the quiet truth that life's rush can blur its brightest moments unless we're intentional about staying grounded in them. Witty yet heartfelt, Kimberly Dawn delivers a timeless song through her own country lens: time doesn't slow down, so it's on us to meet it with intention.
Kimberly Dawn Delivers 'Kentucky Kiss'
Kimberly Dawn Is 'In Love With Tennessee'
Kimberly Dawn 'In Love with Tennessee'
Ozzfest May Be Resurrected In 2027- Bret Michaels Shares His Side Of Poison Reunion Tour Delay- Watch Sevendust's 'Is This The Real You' Video- more
Ozzy Osbourne Getting All-Star Tribute At Grammy Awards- Whiskey Myers And The Black Crowes Teaming Up For Tour- Sabaton Postpone North American Tour- more
Melanie Martinez Surprise Releases New Song 'Possession'- Andrea Bocelli Announces North American Romanza 30th Anniversary Tour Dates- Josh Groban- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Ozzfest May Be Resurrected In 2027
Bret Michaels Shares His Side Of Poison Reunion Tour Delay
Magical Mystery Camp To Explore The Music Of The Beatles
Watch Sevendust's 'Is This The Real You' Video
Asia Shares Video For New Live Version Of 'Only Time Will Tell'
12 Stones Share First New Song In Six Years 'Golden Child'
Magnolia Park Preview 'Night After Vamp' With 'HIGH' Stream
Wicked Announce Tour Dates With Vicious Rumors