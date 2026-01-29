Kimberly Dawn Shares Cover Of Keith Urban's 'Days Go By'

(PN) Country artist and singer-songwriter Kimberly Dawn releases her version of the Keith Urban classic, "Days Go By." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

Kimberly Dawn is back with a pulsating, feel-good cover of Keith Urban's "Days Go By," a track that hits the gas from the first note. Driven by rhythmic guitars that immediately catch the ear, it draws you straight into the story, and Dawn wastes no time setting the scene owning her take on Urban's fantastic lyrics: "I'm changin' lanes and talkin' on the phone / drivin' way too fast / and the interstate's jammed with gunners like me / afraid of comin' in last."

She shares her thoughts behind covering this song: "One of my favorite Keith Urban songs...carefree, happy, and upbeat. I wanted to start the new year off on a really positive note for all of my fans." - Kimberly Dawn

The production perfectly captures that unmistakable feeling of freedom on a long stretch of highway. It feels like a summer drive with the windows down, elbow on the doorframe, hand surfing the breeze, as the production opens up and sweeps you into the soaring chorus. It's a song balanced delicately between presence and nostalgia, a reminder that the "good old days" are often the ones we're living right now. You can hear Dawn's voice lean into the quiet truth that life's rush can blur its brightest moments unless we're intentional about staying grounded in them. Witty yet heartfelt, Kimberly Dawn delivers a timeless song through her own country lens: time doesn't slow down, so it's on us to meet it with intention.

