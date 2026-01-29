Moe Bandy Marks 45 Years Of His Duet 'Hey Joe, Hey Moe' With Joe Stampley

(2911) CMA and ACM Award-winning country music legend Moe Bandy is celebrating the 45th anniversary of his Top 10 hit duet "Hey Joe, Hey Moe," recorded with Joe Stampley.

Originally released in 1981 as the lead and only single from their duet album 'Hey Joe (Hey Moe)' on Columbia Records, the song was a reimagined take on the folk standard "Hey Joe," with lyrics specially rewritten for the project by legendary songwriter Boudleaux Bryant. The release became a standout moment in both artists' careers and remains a fan-favorite collaboration more than four decades later.

"Joe Stampley and I have had a lot of fun recording throughout the years, and 'Hey Joe! Hey Moe' made its way to the Top 10," shares Bandy. "I have recorded a lot of albums in my career, but fans still ask for this single at every show. I am thankful for my friendship with Joe, and we still do shows occasionally throughout the country. Come on out and see us!"

'Hey Joe! Hey Moe!' track listing:

Honky Tonk Queen

The Girl Don't Ever Get Lonely

I'd Rather Be A-Pickin'

Drinkin', Dancin'

Drunk Front

Hey Joe (Hey Moe)

Country Boys

Let's Hear It For The Workin' Man

Get Off My Case

Two Beers Away

Moe Bandy recently released his highly anticipated album, 'Songs I Missed,' in partnership with StarVista Music. Staying true to his traditional country roots, he delivered a heartfelt collection of classic hits, carefully selecting songs that he had once passed over earlier in his career, as well as others he had always wished he could record, giving fans a glimpse of the music he truly connected with and wanted to bring to life.

The album features iconic songs such as "Heartaches By The Number," "Six Days On The Road," "He Stopped Loving Her Today," "Amarillo By Morning," and "Pure Love," with Bandy's signature honky‑tonk sound paying tribute to country music's golden era. Tracks from the album were highlighted by Cowboys & Indians, Country Evolution, RFD-TV, and more.

Fans can catch up with Moe on tour in 2026:

JAN 25 - FEB 01 - The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

FEB 21 - Old Town Theatre / Huntsville, Texas

FEB 28- Heard County PAC / Franklin, Ga.

MAR 14 - Jackson Street James / Burnet, Texas (with Joe Stampley)

MAR 26 - Wharton County Youth Fair / Wharton, Texas (With Joe Stampley)

APR 18 - Amish Country Theater / Millersburg, Ohio

APR 24 / Cactus Theater / Lubbock, Texas

APR 25 - Texas Pride / Adkins, Texas

APR 30 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

MAY 02 - Lincoln Jamboree / Hodgenville, Ky.

MAY 09 - Private Event / Chatsworth, Ga.

MAY 15 - Granbury Live / Granbury, Texas

MAY 16 - 11th Street Cowboy Bar / Bandera, Texas (With Joe Stampley)

JUN 12 - Buckles & Spurs Festival / Dayton, Texas

