Darren Kiely Shares 'Hidden Away' Video

(SM) Free Flight Records artist Darren Kiely today releases an introspective new track, "Hidden Away." Kiely also released an official music video for the track today. The video shows Kiely in a studio space, offering fans a glimpse at his creative process when writing music.
Produced by David Baron, the track tells the story of a narrator aiming to start a new chapter in life, caught between holding on to the past and knowing he needs to move forward. Tied together with melancholy but lively harmonica, the song showcases Kiely's vocal range and ability to convey emotions with his voice. Kiely wrote the track alongside Joey Hendricks, diving into the emotions many experience when beginning a new journey.
"'Hidden Away' tells the story of trying to outrun your troubles by using escape as a form of survival rather than freedom," Kiely shared. "It tries to capture the tension between becoming someone new and trying to move on with your life and also needing who and what you left behind."
In addition to releasing new music, Kiely will join The Lumineers on select dates this June for their "The Automatic World Tour."
