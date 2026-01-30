Dustin Lynch Announces Return To Las Vegas Club Set Residency

(BBR) After hosting his see-and-be-seen pool parties for the last decade, multi-platinum star Dustin Lynch returns to Las Vegas, NV for his second Wynn Nightlife residency, continuing as the brand's first-ever country music artist to hold a club set residency at the iconic Wynn Las Vegas.

Teaming up once again with Wynn Nightlife, Lynch brings his high-energy club set back to the acclaimed XS Nightclub, building on a run that has helped redefine what country music can look like in modern nightlife culture. Blending his hit-driven catalog with open-format club energy, the residency continues to push genre boundaries on one of Las Vegas' most influential stages.

Expanding the residency experience even further, Lynch will also headline the popular daylife destination, Encore Beach Club, bringing his signature party-forward sound to one of Las Vegas' premier daytime destinations.

**ANNOUNCED DATES FOR DUSTIN LYNCH'S 2026 WYNN NIGHTLIFE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY**

MAY 1 | XS Nightclub with Diplo

JUNE 26 | Encore Beach Club

Purchase tickets here.

Related Stories

Dustin Lynch And Chase Rice Teaming Up For Red Rocks Concert

Dustin Lynch And Friends Benefit Concert Raised Over $32K

Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Kicking Off Two for the Road Tour

Dustin Lynch And MC4D Join Forces For 'Home To You'

News > Dustin Lynch