(BBR) After hosting his see-and-be-seen pool parties for the last decade, multi-platinum star Dustin Lynch returns to Las Vegas, NV for his second Wynn Nightlife residency, continuing as the brand's first-ever country music artist to hold a club set residency at the iconic Wynn Las Vegas.
Teaming up once again with Wynn Nightlife, Lynch brings his high-energy club set back to the acclaimed XS Nightclub, building on a run that has helped redefine what country music can look like in modern nightlife culture. Blending his hit-driven catalog with open-format club energy, the residency continues to push genre boundaries on one of Las Vegas' most influential stages.
Expanding the residency experience even further, Lynch will also headline the popular daylife destination, Encore Beach Club, bringing his signature party-forward sound to one of Las Vegas' premier daytime destinations.
**ANNOUNCED DATES FOR DUSTIN LYNCH'S 2026 WYNN NIGHTLIFE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY**
MAY 1 | XS Nightclub with Diplo
JUNE 26 | Encore Beach Club
Purchase tickets here.
Dustin Lynch And Chase Rice Teaming Up For Red Rocks Concert
Dustin Lynch And Friends Benefit Concert Raised Over $32K
Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Kicking Off Two for the Road Tour
Dustin Lynch And MC4D Join Forces For 'Home To You'
Vans Warped Tour Revealing Lineup With 30-ish days Of Warped- Metallica Reveal For Whom The Band Tolls Winners- more
Ozzfest May Be Resurrected In 2027- Bret Michaels Shares His Side Of Poison Reunion Tour Delay- Watch Sevendust's 'Is This The Real You' Video- more
HARDY Teams With Tim McGraw, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen With 'McArthur'- Dustin Lynch Announces Return To Las Vegas Club Set Residency- Blake Shelton- more
The Game Streaming The Credits Featuring 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign and More- Hilary Duff Concludes Small Rooms, Big Nerves Dates In LA- Don Toliver- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Vans Warped Tour Revealing Lineup With 30-ish days Of Warped
Metallica Reveal For Whom The Band Tolls Winners
The Cranberries' Rare, Remastered And Reissued 'Uncertain' EP Arrives
Watch Atreyu's 'Ego Death' Video
Iron Maiden's Trooper Beer Teams With Lagunitas Brewing Company
Dave Matthews Band Announce Take Me Back Live from the Gorge And Streaming Event
STARSET Reveal Arknights: Endfield Theme 'We Are Empire'
Philip Shouse Announces 'Side 1' EP With 'Run Away From You' Video