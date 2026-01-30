Echosmith's Sydney Quiseng Announces Solo EP With 'That's My Baby! (On Main Street)'

(Press Here) Echosmith frontwoman Sydney (Sierota) Quiseng has released her new single "That's My Baby! (On Main Street)" alongside the official announcement of her upcoming solo EP That's My Baby!, out February 20. A testament to Quiseng's artistic evolution, That's My Baby! is defined by reflection, resilience, and self-discovery, and chronicles her unfiltered experiences with love, loss, and personal growth as she steps into the next chapter of her story and prepares for the arrival of her daughter.

"This song is about shamelessly loving someone out loud," shares Quiseng on the new single. "I got married at 21 and now I'm expecting my first baby, so these lyrics celebrate both the love I found with my husband and the love I already have for my baby. It feels extra special to release this one at eight months pregnant. I hope this song makes you want to have date night this Friday, on Main Street."

Showcasing the emotive vocals and signature storytelling that have cemented her as an indie-pop superstar and fast-rising Country/Americana singer-songwriter, That's My Baby! draws inspiration from Quiseng's own journey and stretches from the indie-pop stardom she found as a teenager with Echosmith all the way to falling in love with her now-husband and her journey of self-discovery as a solo artist who is building a family of her own. That's My Baby! captures the wide range of emotions Quiseng has had as she's learnt to navigate this new terrain and was recorded during her pregnancy as an honest representation of who she is today. Featuring lead single "Coffee Shop in Kyoto" as well as recent fan favorite "When a Good Thing Ends" which explores the heartache of holding on while trying to move forward when something you love is slipping away, That's My Baby! offers listeners an unfiltered look into her heart and mind and carries forward the authenticity listeners have always connected with.

