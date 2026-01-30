HARDY Teams With Tim McGraw, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen With 'McArthur'

(Big Loud) In a feat of superstar storytelling, HARDY is joined by fellow country heavyweights Tim McGraw, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen on "McArthur," out now.

"'McArthur' is a very special one," HARDY shares. "It came together pretty fast. I know I wrote the song, but I also feel like how did I end up on this song? It's a lineup of absolute legends."

Written by HARDY alongside Jameson Rogers, Josh Thompson and Chase McGill, with production by Jay Joyce, the new song traces the changes of time and lineage across generations:

My bloodline they bled on this ground

Soon we all find that's where we're all bound

And Father Time, don't leave anyone out

When you pass on, what you gonna pass down

The country hitmaker is fresh off the release of his lauded album COUNTRY! COUNTRY! with single "Favorite Country Song" recently taking the top spot at Country radio. Additionally, HARDY rounded out last year with an unforgettable performance of fan-favorite "Bottomland" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and co-hosted CBS New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash alongside comedian Bert Kreischer.

The five-time ACM award winner and two-time CMA award winner will kick off THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR! next week hitting arenas and amphitheaters across North America. Genre standouts Cameron Whitcomb, Tucker Wetmore, Mitchell Tenpenny, Muscadine Bloodline, Jake Worthington and McCoy Moore will join the tour for select dates.

THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR! DATES

February 5 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre*

February 6 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum*

February 7 - London, ON - Canada Life Place*

February 11 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Center*

February 12 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre*

February 13 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place*

February 19 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome*

February 20 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre*

February 21 - Abbottsford, BC - Abbottsford Centre*

March 19 - Green Bay, WI. - Resch Center*

March 20 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK*

March 21 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center*

March 26 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center*

March 27 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum*

March 28 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*

April 9 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center^

April 10 - Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena^

April 17 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theatre+ **

April 18 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theatre+ **

April 23 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena^

April 24 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium^

April 25 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center^

May 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center #

May 22 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater #

May 23 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater #

May 28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center #

May 29 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre #

May 30 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts #

June 4 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

June 5 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

June 6 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center*

June 11 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion #

June 12 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach #

June 13 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

June 25 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion~

June 26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center~

June 27 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion~

August 20 - Lubbock, TX - Cooks Garage % **

August 21 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater + **

* Cameron Whitcomb, McCoy Moore

^ Mitchell Tenpenny, McCoy Moore

+ McCoy Moore

# Tucker Wetmore, McCoy Moore

~ Muscadine Bloodline, McCoy Moore

% Jake Worthington, McCoy Moore

** indicates non-Live Nation date

Related Stories

Nate Smith and HARDY Teamed Up With 'Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend' Video (2025 In Review)

Bert Kreischer & HARDY To Host New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

mgk To Debut New Ed Hardy Merch Collection This Weekend

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley And Hardy Lead Extra Innings Festival 2026

News > HARDY