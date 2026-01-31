Ella Langley Shares 'Dandelion' Visualizer

(Columbia Records) Multiplatinum, award-winning country darling Ella Langley has unveiled her free-spirited new song "Dandelion," the title track from her upcoming sophomore album due globally on April 10 via SAWGOD/Columbia Records. "Dandelion" was written by Ella, Joybeth Taylor, Austin Goodloe and Brett Tyler. The track also arrives alongside a beautiful visualizer co-directed by Ella with Wales Toney of Whale Tale.

"Dandelion" is a defining statement of identity and independence, rooted in classic country storytelling and groove-driven simplicity. Across the track, Ella leans into unfiltered honesty and embraces where she comes from, choosing dirt roads over crystal vases, Jack over champagne, and roots that refuse to be polished away. Built around a soaring chorus, "Dandelion" reframes the often-overlooked flower into a symbol of resilience and freedom. It's a portrait of someone comfortable being different and proud of the wild edges that make them who they are.

Executive produced by Ella alongside Miranda Lambert and Ben West, Dandelion is Ella's most personal body of work to date. Rooted in growth, self-reflection, and lived-in storytelling, Dandelion is designed to feel easy and effortless - balancing raw honesty with feel-good moments that invite listeners to both lean in and let go.

Dandelion is now available for pre-order in two newly launched merch bundles - a Cream Dandelion Tee with a Puffball White Colored Vinyl, and a Green Dandelion Hat with a Standard Jewelcase CD.

