Hear Ian Munsick's New Song 'Geronimo'

(EBM) Wyoming native Ian Munsick is weaving together the themes of western reverence and love in his latest song, "Geronimo," available everywhere now (via WEST TO THE REST/Triple Tigers Records).

Written by Munsick, Devin Dawson and Mike Robinson, and produced by Munsick and Robinson, "Geronimo" follows the narrator's journey overcoming a fear of love and diving headfirst into it.

"Something tells me this is gonna be a big one...," Munsick shared upon the news of the song's release earlier this week. "No word personifies the feeling of partnering with a new label, in a new year, and welcoming in the next chapter better than 'Geronimo.' In this song you'll find themes of my old music like land and love but this time, blanketed in a sonic texture that perfectly captures who I am as an artist. Here's to the new age... geronimo!!!"

"Geronimo" is Munsick's first release under WEST TO THE REST RECORDS/Triple Tigers Records. It's also Munsick's first music release off his next project since he arrived in April 2025 with his third studio album, Eagle Feather, which Holler praised for its "expansive tracks, atmospheric anthems," and Rolling Stone noted "is shaped by the landscape of the West, the stories of Native Americans, and the romantic idea of the cowboy."

Munsick, who has built his loyal fanbase from the ground up to selling out venues across the country, is readying his Eagle Flies Free Tour, which will kick off on February 13 in Charlotte, N.C. With additional stops in Atlanta, Ga.; Bozeman, Mont.; Portland, Ore. and more, Munsick will be joined by a rotating lineup of special guests including Lanie Gardner, Ben Haggard, Tyler Nance and Jake Worthington. For tickets and more information, visit IanMunsick.com.

The Eagle Flies Free Tour Dates:

Friday, February 13 || Charlotte, NC || Coyote Joe's *

Saturday, February 14 || Atlanta, GA || Tabernacle *

Thursday, February 19 || Casper, WY || Ford Wyoming Center $

Friday, February 20 || Bozeman, MT || Brick Breeden Fieldhouse #

Saturday, February 21 || Idaho Falls, ID || Mountain America Center #

Tuesday, February 24 || Portland, OR || Roseland Theatre $

Thursday, February 26 || Kennewick, WA || Toyota Center #

Friday, February 27 || Missoula, MT || Adams Center #

Saturday, February 28 || Spokane, WA || FIC for the Art #

Tuesday, March 3 || Grand Island, NE || Heartland Event Center $

Thursday, March 5 || Fargo, ND || Scheels Arena #

Friday, March 6 || Brookings, SD || Dacotah Bank #

Saturday, March 7 || Mankato, MN || Grand Hall #

Friday, March 13 || Shipshewana, IN || Blue Gate Theatre (w/ local support)

Saturday, March 14 || Clear Lake, IA || Surf Ballroom (w/ local support)

Friday, March 27 || Helotes, TX || Floores Country Store (w/ local support)

Saturday, March 28 || Durant, OK || Choctaw Grand Theater ^

* w/ Lanie Gardner

# w/ Jake Worthington and Tyler Nance

$ w/ Tyler Nance

^ w/ Ben Haggard

