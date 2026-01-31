Hear Willie Nelson's 'Heart Of America' From The Gray House Soundtrack

(MCA) MCA announces the release of The Gray House [Original Soundtrack From The Amazon Series] arriving February 26, coinciding with the premiere of the highly anticipated limited series, The Gray House, streaming on Prime Video.

"Heart of America," a moving new song by Willie Nelson, is available now, marking the first release from the soundtrack along with the music video. The track captures the emotional core of the series, reflecting themes of sacrifice, resilience, and the enduring struggle for freedom at the heart of The Gray House.

"What a lucky day for us that Willie would take on performing a song for The Gray House," says executive producer Kevin Costner. "I'm not sure what Willie's process is, but it's clear that Willie was ready and willing to go deep when thinking about that terrible moment in American history where our country was divided and at war with itself, a moment in time that I believe we still have not fully recovered from. Willie's talent, while always on display, found a new depth at least for me. God Bless our country and bless this man!"

The full soundtrack will be released on February 26, bringing together an exceptional and wide-ranging group of artists whose voices reflect both the historical weight and modern resonance of the series. Featured artists include The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, Yolanda Adams, Shania Twain, and more.

Together, the artists represent a cross-section of American musical traditions - gospel, country, Americana, rock, and hip-hop - brought together by storytelling. Willie Nelson's contribution serves as a thematic anchor for the project, lending his unmistakable voice and legacy to a soundtrack rooted in the American experience.

"Some songs don't belong to one project... they belong to a people. 'The Heart of America' that Willie sings for The Gray House, feels like a new kind of anthem, one meant for every American," adds executive producers Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary.

Tracklisting - The Gray House [Original Soundtrack From the Amazon Series]

The War And Treaty - "Blood In the River" (Erin Enderlin, Jim "Moose" Brown, Jeff Fahey)

Adrienne Warren - "Unholy Water" (Jon Bon Jovi, Butch Walker, Desmond Child)

Yolanda Adams - "Love Will Rescue Me" (Anthony Evans, Nick Pothoven)

The War And Treaty - "If This Day" (Diane Warren)

Scott Stapp - "Red, White, & Blue" (Scott Stapp, Marti Frederiksen, Desmond Child)

Lainey Wilson - "Dead End Red Dirt Road" (Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Paul Thomas Sikes)

Larkin Poe - "The Devil's Boat" (Erin Enderlin, Jim "Moose" Brown, Jeff Fahey, Michael Trotter Jr., Tanya Trotter)

Killer Mike Featuring Lena Byrd Miles - "Smiling Eyes (Smiling Faces)" (Barrett Strong, Norman Whitfield, Vidal Garcia, Cosmo Hickox, Robert Mandell, Max Perry, Michael Render)

Shainia Twain and Drake Milligan - "I'll Be Here With You" (Erin Enderlin, Jim "Moose" Brown, Jeff Fahey, Drake Milligan)

Willie Nelson - "Heart Of America" (Erin Enderlin, Jim "Moose" Brown, Jeff Fahey)

Arriving as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, The Gray House soundtrack offers a timely reflection on the ideals, contradictions, and resilience that have shaped the nation since its founding. Through music rooted in history yet resonant today, the project underscores how stories of courage, resistance, and unity continue to define the American experience.

The Gray House reveals the extraordinary true story of the unsung women who helped turn the tide of the American Civil War in favor of the Union. At its center are a Virginia socialite, her indomitable mother, a formerly enslaved ally, and Richmond's most infamous courtesan-four women operating at the heart of Confederate power. Together, they evolve their Underground Railroad operation into a daring and highly effective espionage network, risking their lives and freedom to help preserve the nation's future and safeguard American Democracy.

The eight-episode limited series features a standout ensemble cast led by Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker, Daisy Head, Amethyst Davis, and Emmy nominee Ben Vereen, with original music from Lainey Wilson, Willie Nelson, Shania Twain, Killer Mike, Yolanda Adams, Jon Bon Jovi, and more. It is written by Emmy-nominated writer Leslie Greif, Darrell Fetty, and John Sayles, with all eight episodes helmed by Academy Award-nominated director Roland Joffe.

The Gray House also stars Paul Anderson, Ian Duff, Hannah James, Robert Knepper, Christopher McDonald, Colin Morgan, Rob Morrow, Colin O'Donoghue, and Sam Trammell, with Keith David. The Republic Pictures limited series is from Territory Pictures, Revelations Entertainment and Big Dreams Entertainment, and is executive produced by Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman, Lori McCreary, Rod Lake, Howard Kaplan and Leslie Greif.

Prime Video will debut all 8 episodes of The Gray House on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

