Hunter Hayes Shares 'Too Late' Video

(Shore Fire Media) 5X GRAMMY nominated and PLATINUM-selling, multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter, Hunter Hayes released "Too Late," the newest track off his forthcoming album Evergreen, out Friday, March 6. The new single is a powerful reminder that growth takes time, change is often the catalyst for our most beautiful chapters, and it's never too late to begin again.

"'Too Late' is me telling myself, and anyone who needs to hear it, that there's no expiration date on healing," Hayes shares. "You can always change your mind about yourself, your story, or what's possible."

Evergreen completes a trilogy that began with Wild Blue and Red Sky, tracing a journey from optimism through conflict to resolution. Throughout the 10 tracks, Hayes weaves together threads of pop, country, folk, R&B, and indie rock, with lyrics that center on themes of renewal, self-discovery, compassion, and presence, not only as the foundation for a healthy relationship with himself, but also with the world, and others.

Hayes describes the album as "a letter from your future self," serving as an emotional reset and a statement of manifestation: the album is not a reaction to the world around him, but rather a dream of the world he wants to create. Guided by his motto, "Be good to yourself and the world around you," Evergreen showcases Hayes at his most fully expressive artistic chapter yet.

Recorded with Co-Producer Alex Flagstad, Evergreen captures the full scope of Hayes' creativity with songs that are as emotionally rich as they are musically daring. Evergreen's additional myriad high points include "Until She Comes Along," a bluesy number that evolves into a fun rock tune that best represents Hayes's growth as a songwriter, the cinematic "Around the Sun" which serves as an affirmation to the listener that whatever you're going through, you're going to come out on the other side, the playfully vulnerable "Every Piece," the infectious "Wait," and the atmospheric, scene-setting title track.

