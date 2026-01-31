Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Announces Final Leg of All The Good Times: The Farewell Tour

(IVPR) Nitty Gritty Dirt Band have announced the final leg of ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour and have shared a music video for "Nashville Skyline". In a recent LA Times piece titled "Why the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's musical bridge between generations still matters today," the long-beloved band's founding member, Jeff Hanna, talks through enough career-defining moments for three or four lifetimes, yet the Dirt Band is still adding on to the long list of what sets them apart. Within the piece lies the premiere of the band's "Nashville Skyline" music video, a whiskey-soaked take on Nashville days-gone-by, highlighting the writing trio of Hanna, his son and bandmate Jaime, and his wife and celebrated songwriter Matraca Berg, and just this week, the Dirt Band added one last slew of new tour dates to their ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour; this final leg dubbed a pretty self-explanatory 60 Years of Dirt.

Part of the magic concoction fueling six decades of the Dirt Band? A simple love for writing, recording, and performing. "We've never stopped making music...sometimes we were the Toot Uncommons with Steve Martin, or playing as Linda Ronstadt's back-up band for a minute, but it was always great music," Hanna tells LA Times writer Holly Gleason. And still today, they're up against a whole new environment, not much like the road days past, but continuing to add days to their farewell rounds. "The amount of eye rolls you get from saying 'Farewell Tour,' because it's so abused," jokes Hanna. "But the rigors of touring, especially with travel the way it is..." Reflecting on the recording process of their latest EP, Night After Night, Hanna echoes the idea that it's still all about the music. "We had the same kind of fun we did when we started," he says. "Sixty years in, what more is there?"

This week, the Dirt Band announced the final leg of their ALL THE GOOD TIMES tour: a June jaunt through the Plains and into the great American West, culminating in a grand return to Denver, this time at the Mission Ballroom on June 18th. This final run of dates is in addition to an already busy Spring schedule anchored by a very special show at Nashville's Grand Old Opry House on May 13th-the actual 60th anniversary, to the day, of the band's formation.

Tickets for all announced ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour dates are on sale now.

Catch Nitty Gritty Dirt Band On Tour:

March 20-25 - Miami, FL - Outlaw Country Cruise

April 9 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall

April 10 - Easton, PA - State Theatre Center for the Arts

April 11 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot

April 12 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

April 14 - Rutland, VA - The Paramount Theatre

April 16 - Plymouth, MA - Plymouth Memorial Hall

April 17 - Nashua, NH - Nashua Center For The Arts

April 18 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort - The Avalon Theatre

April 19 - Albany, NY - The Egg Center For The Performing Arts - Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre

May 7 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

May 8 - Bristol, VA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May 9 - Myrtle Beach, SC - The Carolina Opry Theater - Galvin Gilmore Theater

May 10 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College - Allan and Laura Wilson Humanities and Fine Arts Center

May 13 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House (NGDB's 60th Anniversary Celebration)

June 5 - Dodge City, KS - United Wireless Arena

June 6 - La Vista, NE - The Astro

June 7 - Rapid City, SD - The Monument

June 9 - Jackson Hole, WY - Jackson Hole Center for the Arts

June 10 - Jackson Hole, WY - Jackson Hole Center for the Arts

June 11 - Helena, MT - Helena Civic Center

June 13 - Billings, MT - Alberta Bair Theater

June 14 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

June 16 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater

June 18 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Related Stories

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Announce New EP With 'Night After Night' Stream

Alison Krauss, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Lead Earl Scruggs Music Festival Lineup

Nitty Gritty Dirt Joined By Special Guests For First Of Two Ryman Farewell Shows

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Announce ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour

News > Nitty Gritty Dirt Band