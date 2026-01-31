Stream Dalton Davis' New Song 'Redneck And You Know It'

(MCA) Cowboy troubadour and North Carolina native, Dalton Davis, releases his latest single titled "Redneck and You Know It" via MCA / Republic Records. "'Redneck and You Know It' is a loud and proud tip of the hat to the good ol' boys and girls who built this way of life - the ones who worked sun up to sundown and still found time to raise hell after," says Dalton Davis. "I come from a long line of rednecks, and this song is a direct product of my upbringing. More than anything, it's my hope that it inspires the next generation to stand tall, stay country, and never forget where they come from in this big-city world."

"Redneck and You Know It" is a high-octane salute to the lifestyle that thrives far outside the city limits. It's a loud and proud celebration of Friday night bonfires, mud-covered trucks, and the unapologetic spirit of those who wear "redneck" as a badge of honor. With every chord, the song captures the infectious energy of a community that works hard, plays harder, and stays true to its roots no matter which way the wind blows.

Earlier this month, Dalton was featured on Landman (Songs From and Inspired By The Paramount+ Original Series) (Volume II) Soundtrack. His song "Fireproof" was co-written by the series star Billy Bob Thornton along with Ronnie Bowman (Kenny Chesney, Lee Ann Womack) and Mark Collie (Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw).

