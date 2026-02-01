Emily Scott Robinson Shares Video For John Paul White Duet 'Cast Iron Heart'

(OBR) Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Emily Scott Robinson releases her new album Appalachia, out today via Oh Boy Records. The 10-song collection finds Robinson at her most fearless and tender, offering a deeply human meditation on love and loss, grief and hope, and the power of community in the face of devastation. Marking her most self-possessed and seasoned body of work to date, Appalachia reflects an artist writing with emotional depth, clarity, and hard-won perspective.
Also out today is a new video for "Cast Iron Heart," Robinson's duet with John Paul White. The song that speaks to a love forged over time, resilient and scarred, yet enduring. Filmed in Florence, Alabama, at White's studio, the video reflects the song's hard-earned tenderness, capturing two voices shaped by time and trust.
"This is a record for anyone in the thick of it," says Robinson. "It's for the drive to a funeral at dawn through the wheat fields of Ohio. It's for you who tend the babies and hold up the world. It's for you, the misfits and f*** ups and shattered perfectionists and freshly humbled. It's for you who are walking through grief and wondering if you'll ever feel young again. This is often a dark world, but we can be lights for each other. I hope my music can be a light for you in the days to come."
Produced by Josh Kaufman (Grateful Dead, Anaïs Mitchell, Bonny Light Horseman) at Dreamland Recording Studios in upstate New York, Appalachia pairs Robinson's unmistakable voice and incisive songwriting with warm, organic production. The album continues Robinson's tradition of deeply resonant storytelling, weaving intimate personal narratives against the broader backdrop of a changing America. With its emotional clarity and quiet strength, Appalachia captures the sound of an artist standing firmly in her truth, unafraid to sit with uncertainty and honor what remains.
Emily Scott Robinson To Take Fans To 'Appalachia 'With New Album
Megadeth Top The Billboard 200 With Their Final Album- Yungblud Declares Rock Is Coming Back After Grammy For Ozzy-Black Sabbath Cover- Poison- Guns N' Roses- more
KISS Makeup Idea Backfired On Members Says Criss- ERRA Release 'Further Eden' Video - From Ashes To New Preview 'Reflections' Album With 'Villain' Video- more
Noah Kahan Returns With 'The Great Divide'- Jamey Johnson Shares 'More Of What Matters'- Jimmie Allen Channels Hope And Resilience With 'Live Another Day'- more
Watch Babyfxce E's 'Trackhawk' Video- Pat Metheny Returns With 'Don't Look Down'- Santigold Talks 'Thank You Is Enough' From Yo Gabba GabbaLand Soundtrack- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Yungblud Declares Rock Is Coming Back After Winning Grammy For Ozzy-Black Sabbath Cover
Megadeth Top The Billboard 200 With Their Final Album
Poison Appear Back On Track For 40th Anniversary Tour
Slash Says That New Guns N' Roses Music Is Coming
Mick Mars May Challenge Arbitrator's Decision
Mick Mars May Challenge Arbitrator's Decision
Bush Release 'I Am Here To Save Your Life' Video
Burial Path Introduce New Singer With 'Between Soil And Sun'