Emily Scott Robinson Shares Video For John Paul White Duet 'Cast Iron Heart'

(OBR) Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Emily Scott Robinson releases her new album Appalachia, out today via Oh Boy Records. The 10-song collection finds Robinson at her most fearless and tender, offering a deeply human meditation on love and loss, grief and hope, and the power of community in the face of devastation. Marking her most self-possessed and seasoned body of work to date, Appalachia reflects an artist writing with emotional depth, clarity, and hard-won perspective.

Also out today is a new video for "Cast Iron Heart," Robinson's duet with John Paul White. The song that speaks to a love forged over time, resilient and scarred, yet enduring. Filmed in Florence, Alabama, at White's studio, the video reflects the song's hard-earned tenderness, capturing two voices shaped by time and trust.

"This is a record for anyone in the thick of it," says Robinson. "It's for the drive to a funeral at dawn through the wheat fields of Ohio. It's for you who tend the babies and hold up the world. It's for you, the misfits and f*** ups and shattered perfectionists and freshly humbled. It's for you who are walking through grief and wondering if you'll ever feel young again. This is often a dark world, but we can be lights for each other. I hope my music can be a light for you in the days to come."

Produced by Josh Kaufman (Grateful Dead, Anaïs Mitchell, Bonny Light Horseman) at Dreamland Recording Studios in upstate New York, Appalachia pairs Robinson's unmistakable voice and incisive songwriting with warm, organic production. The album continues Robinson's tradition of deeply resonant storytelling, weaving intimate personal narratives against the broader backdrop of a changing America. With its emotional clarity and quiet strength, Appalachia captures the sound of an artist standing firmly in her truth, unafraid to sit with uncertainty and honor what remains.

Related Stories

Emily Scott Robinson To Take Fans To 'Appalachia 'With New Album

News > Emily Scott Robinson