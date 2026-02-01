Hear Josh Ross' New Song 'Bar And Back'

(MCA) Josh Ross releases "Bar And Back", his first new music in 2026. On the new release, Ross shares, "'Bar And Back' is about that moment when you realize that you're feeling something deeper than the other person... between the back and forth and desire for something real and lasting. A place a lot of us have found ourselves at one point or another."

With nearly 1.3 billion global streams and only one full-length album to date, "Bar And Back" marks the beginning of a major year ahead for the multi-platinum country artist. Earlier this week, Ross earned four nominations at the 2026 JUNO Awards, including JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year for "Hate How You Look", Album of the Year, and Country Album of the Year for Later Tonight.

Released last September, Ross' highly anticipated full-length debut album Later Tonight was produced by longtime collaborator Matt Geroux who also helmed Ross's JUNO Award-winning EP Complicated, the 15-track collection doubles down on the emotive, rock-tinged country that has defined his world-dominating ascent. Debuting at #5 on the Current Country Album Sales chart in the U.S., and #1 on the Canadian Country Albums chart, Later Tonight made a splash upon release, with 11 million on-demand streams in its first week alone.

Next week, Ross will kick off his 17-date Canadian headline run, Bud Light Presents Later Tonight Tour across Canada starting February 6, with direct support from Chandler Walters. In addition to his headline tour, Ross was just announced as direct support for Nate Smith's Long Live Country Rock & Roll 2026 Tour.

Bud Light Presents Later Tonight Tour 2026

2/6: Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

2/10: Montreal, QC - Mtelus

2/12: Ottawa, ON - Hard Rock Casino

2/13: Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

2/14: Toronto, ON - History

2/18: Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

2/20: London, ON - Centennial Hall

2/21: Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square

2/24: Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

2/25: Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

2/26: Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

2/28: Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Events Centre

3/2: Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade Convention Centre

3/5: Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

3/6: Grande Prairie, AB - The Bowes - Bonnetts Energy Centre

3/7: Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

3/9: Vancouver, BC - Orpheum

Supporting Nate Smith's Long Live Country Rock & Roll Tour 2026

4/2: Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

4/3: Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/4: Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

4/9: Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

4/10: Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

4/11: Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe's

4/16: Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

4/17: Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

4/18: Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

4/23: Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

4/25: Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

5/7: Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

5/8: Columbia, MO - 9th Street

5/14: Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

5/15: Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

5/16: Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

5/28: New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

5/29: Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

6/17: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

6/18: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Related Stories

Josh Ross' 'Hate How You Look' No. 1 Added At Country Radio

Visit 'My Side Of Town' With Josh Ross

Josh Ross Gets Vulnerable With 'Ain't The One'

Josh Ross' Debut U.S. Single 'Trouble' Hits Country Radio

News > Josh Ross