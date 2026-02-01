Noah Kahan Returns With 'The Great Divide'

(Mercury) 2x GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum superstar Noah Kahan releases his long-awaited new single, "The Great Divide". The song serves as the title track and first offering from Kahan's much-anticipated fourth studio album, The Great Divide, due April 24th via Mercury Records.

As Kahan reflects on the momentous past few years of his life and processes his rapid ascent from his Vermont roots to global acclaim, he shares, "The last five years have been the single most challenging, complicatedly beautiful, and life-altering of my career. I was somewhere I understood, and suddenly I was somewhere completely foreign. I was living in the opportunity I always wanted but felt disoriented and unsure of whether I deserved it. Writing for this album was a balancing act of trying to go back in time and move forward in the same moment. Songwriting has always been the way I reflect on my life, and I hope these songs show you a glimpse of what this journey has looked like."

Those reflections shape The Great Divide, written in the wake of Kahan's career-defining Stick Season era. Released in 2022, the 4x Platinum album and its 8x Platinum breakout single propelled the beloved Vermont songwriter to multiple GRAMMY nominations, global #1 records, billions of streams and millions of albums sold, and headline shows in legendary venues around the world-including two historic sold-out nights at New York's Madison Square Garden and Boston's Fenway Park. Kahan has never been one to shy away from telling the truth, and following this global success, he returned to the one place that's always grounded him: songwriting.

That process led to The Great Divide, a new album that finds Kahan at his most honest, reflective, and emotionally resonant. Produced by acclaimed producer and Stick Season collaborator Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Koe Wetzel) alongside GRAMMY-winning producer Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, Bon Iver), the album explores Kahan's evolving relationship with family, friends, home, and his sense of self. Recorded primarily at a secluded farm outside Nashville, Gold Pacific Studio in Nashville and at Dessner's famed Long Pond Studio in New York, the project expands Kahan's sound while remaining rooted in the vulnerability that defines his work.

The album's title track and lead single, "The Great Divide," marks the first time Kahan felt creatively re-centered since Stick Season. Before building to an anthemic crescendo, Kahan sings, "You know I think about you all the time / And my deep misunderstanding of your life..."-a reflection on childhood friendship, shame, guilt, separation, and the complicated truths tied to where he comes from. Those themes echo throughout The Great Divide, an album that transforms isolation into connection through vulnerable honesty.

In exciting news, fans can tune in for the special premiere of "The Great Divide" music video during Mastercard's 2026 commercial break at the Grammy Awards, airing this Sunday, February 1, on CBS.

Global technology company Mastercard has powered major music debuts in the past and is proud to take an even bigger step with Noah Kahan, co-producing and premiering "The Great Divide" official music video during the brand's Grammy Awards commercial time. Mastercard is dedicated to celebrating the fans and cardholders who shape culture-listening closely and rewarding that passion with access to unforgettable experiences- so partnering to bring fans this highly anticipated single was a natural fit. Over the next few months, Noah Kahan is collaborating with Mastercard to help cardholders worldwide deepen their connection to his music and share those experiences with the people who matter most through The Mastercard Collection. To celebrate the premiere, Noah and Mastercard will launch a sweepstakes beginning February 2, encouraging cardholders to find Easter Eggs in the "The Great Divide" music video for a chance to win unforgettable prizes. Fans can head to priceless.com/noahkahan to learn more.

