Patrick Murphy Releases 'Slow Song Fast Car' Video

(Warner Music Nashville) Patrick Murphy is returning to the spotlight with a fresh vision, launching an exciting new chapter with the release of "Slow Song Fast Car." Available everywhere now, the track signals a mature evolution for the Minnesota-born singer-songwriter, who is leaning into his powerful vocal range and signature piano-coded sound.

A sweet-singing student of the early 2000s country and pop sound, Murphy's new music follows two years of intentional focus on writing, growing, and personal life, including getting married.

"There's an energy I didn't have before, and a maturity to these songs," Murphy says. "I'm just really excited to show people what we've been working on the last couple years."

"Slow Song Fast Car," co-written by Murphy with Jerry Flowers and Hunter Phelps, is a skyscraping singalong anthem produced by multi-Platinum studio legend Dann Huff (Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts). The track matches cinematic lyrics and a muscular sound, re-centering a big-voiced, piano-based element that Murphy feels has been missing in modern country music.

The new single follows Murphy's introduction in 2022 with the Half the Story EP, which featured the streaming hit "Momentum." His inventive, piano-based songwriting has already impacted country radio, leading him to co-write Tim McGraw's 2023 #1 hit, "Standing Room Only," which McGraw also chose as his album title and tour name.

After sharing stages with artists like Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Kip Moore, and Maddie & Tae, Murphy's next musical steps embrace a touch of sonic grit. More new music, crafted with a freewheeling creative spark, is on the way, along with Murphy's first extensive tour.

"This is the most excited I've been about music in a long time," Murphy states. "To have this different take on what I do is really refreshing. The goal now is just to continue growing and finding people who love what I do."

Related Stories

Dropkick Murphys Reveal Support For St. Patrick's Day Hometown Shows

Dropkick Murphys Reveal 2026 For The People...In The Pit St. Patrick's Day Tour Details

Dropkick Murphys Reveal 2026 St. Patrick's Day Weekend Celebration Plans

Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day Live Stream

News > Patrick Murphy