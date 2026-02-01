Randy Cobb Keeps The Momentum Going With 'Hard To Breathe'

(Brickshore Media) With his current single The Sand climbing the Music Row Country Charts, rising traditional country singer/songwriter Randy Cobb, surprises fans and delivers an emotionally charged new tune to the digital streaming platforms.
Hard To Breathe is a raw and honest track that captures the weight of inner conflict and the moments that leave you struggling to find air. Written by Randy alongside Jeff King and Mark Dooley, Hard To Breathe showcases Randy's ability to connect deeply with listeners through vulnerable lyrics and a gripping vocal performance. "This song came from a very real place," says Randy. "It's a story of risking it all, making the first move, and realizing the feeling is shared and better than expected."
With Hard To Breathe, Randy Cobb continues to carve out a space for himself as an artist unafraid to lean into truth and emotion. The single highlights his growth as a songwriter while staying grounded in authenticity, making it a compelling addition to playlists focused on heartfelt country and roots-driven music.
Signed to South Sixty Five Entertainment Group, Randy is carving out his place in country music with radio success singles Not On Me, Country Boy (charted on Media Base, CDX True Indie Chart and the MusicRow Country Breakout Chart), and his latest The Sand. The official music video for The Sand was just released, his Not On Me video has reached over 4 million views to date and the video for Country Boy is currently in rotation on American Country Network. Randy is guaranteed to be a fresh voice in today's country scene, connecting audiences through honesty, relatability, and an undeniable passion for music.
Megadeth Top The Billboard 200 With Their Final Album- Yungblud Declares Rock Is Coming Back After Grammy For Ozzy-Black Sabbath Cover- Poison- Guns N' Roses- more
KISS Makeup Idea Backfired On Members Says Criss- ERRA Release 'Further Eden' Video - From Ashes To New Preview 'Reflections' Album With 'Villain' Video- more
Noah Kahan Returns With 'The Great Divide'- Jamey Johnson Shares 'More Of What Matters'- Jimmie Allen Channels Hope And Resilience With 'Live Another Day'- more
Watch Babyfxce E's 'Trackhawk' Video- Pat Metheny Returns With 'Don't Look Down'- Santigold Talks 'Thank You Is Enough' From Yo Gabba GabbaLand Soundtrack- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Yungblud Declares Rock Is Coming Back After Winning Grammy For Ozzy-Black Sabbath Cover
Megadeth Top The Billboard 200 With Their Final Album
Poison Appear Back On Track For 40th Anniversary Tour
Slash Says That New Guns N' Roses Music Is Coming
Mick Mars May Challenge Arbitrator's Decision
Mick Mars May Challenge Arbitrator's Decision
Bush Release 'I Am Here To Save Your Life' Video
Burial Path Introduce New Singer With 'Between Soil And Sun'