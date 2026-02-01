Randy Cobb Keeps The Momentum Going With 'Hard To Breathe'

(Brickshore Media) With his current single The Sand climbing the Music Row Country Charts, rising traditional country singer/songwriter Randy Cobb, surprises fans and delivers an emotionally charged new tune to the digital streaming platforms.

Hard To Breathe is a raw and honest track that captures the weight of inner conflict and the moments that leave you struggling to find air. Written by Randy alongside Jeff King and Mark Dooley, Hard To Breathe showcases Randy's ability to connect deeply with listeners through vulnerable lyrics and a gripping vocal performance. "This song came from a very real place," says Randy. "It's a story of risking it all, making the first move, and realizing the feeling is shared and better than expected."

With Hard To Breathe, Randy Cobb continues to carve out a space for himself as an artist unafraid to lean into truth and emotion. The single highlights his growth as a songwriter while staying grounded in authenticity, making it a compelling addition to playlists focused on heartfelt country and roots-driven music.

Signed to South Sixty Five Entertainment Group, Randy is carving out his place in country music with radio success singles Not On Me, Country Boy (charted on Media Base, CDX True Indie Chart and the MusicRow Country Breakout Chart), and his latest The Sand. The official music video for The Sand was just released, his Not On Me video has reached over 4 million views to date and the video for Country Boy is currently in rotation on American Country Network. Randy is guaranteed to be a fresh voice in today's country scene, connecting audiences through honesty, relatability, and an undeniable passion for music.

