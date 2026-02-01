Watch Chris Janson's 'Easy To Love, Harder To Hold' Video

(TPR) Multi-Platinum Country music star, Chris Janson, has released a brand-new track, "Easy to Love, Harder to Hold," out now. Written by Janson, Pat Bunch and Kelly Roland, and produced by Janson and Michael Wayne Wilkes, the song speaks of a dynamic woman who can make a man fall in love in an instant, but her unbridled spirit doesn't keep her in one place too long.
"'Easy to Love, Harder to Hold' is about a free and charismatic girl living her best life! This is exactly how I felt the moment I met my wife, Kelly. We actually wrote this together with the late Pat Bunch."-Chris Janson
Janson's current radio hit, "Me & A Beer," has been steadily climbing the charts and is approaching the Top 20 at Country radio. He is also currently out on the road for his Wild Horses Untamed Tour where the country music showman is bringing his chart-topping hits and all new music directly to his fans.
Last week during a tour stop in Tuscan, AZ, Janson noticed a young fan had managed to make his way from VIP to center stage. The welcomed surprise had fans loudly cheering as this future entertainer danced alongside his favorite artist. Also that night, the crowd illuminated the venue as Janson performed his patriotic anthem, "This Flag," as America celebrates 250 years.
Mick Mars May Challenge Arbitrator's Decision
