.

Watch Chris Janson's 'Easy To Love, Harder To Hold' Video

Official Announcement | Published: Feb 01, 2026 2:24 PM EST
Watch Chris Janson's 'Easy To Love, Harder To Hold' Video

(TPR) Multi-Platinum Country music star, Chris Janson, has released a brand-new track, "Easy to Love, Harder to Hold," out now. Written by Janson, Pat Bunch and Kelly Roland, and produced by Janson and Michael Wayne Wilkes, the song speaks of a dynamic woman who can make a man fall in love in an instant, but her unbridled spirit doesn't keep her in one place too long.

"'Easy to Love, Harder to Hold' is about a free and charismatic girl living her best life! This is exactly how I felt the moment I met my wife, Kelly. We actually wrote this together with the late Pat Bunch."-Chris Janson

Janson's current radio hit, "Me & A Beer," has been steadily climbing the charts and is approaching the Top 20 at Country radio. He is also currently out on the road for his Wild Horses Untamed Tour where the country music showman is bringing his chart-topping hits and all new music directly to his fans.

Last week during a tour stop in Tuscan, AZ, Janson noticed a young fan had managed to make his way from VIP to center stage. The welcomed surprise had fans loudly cheering as this future entertainer danced alongside his favorite artist. Also that night, the crowd illuminated the venue as Janson performed his patriotic anthem, "This Flag," as America celebrates 250 years.

Related Stories
Watch Chris Janson's 'Easy To Love, Harder To Hold' Video

Chris Janson's 'Buy Me A Boat' Certified 5x Platinum (2025 In Review)

Chris Janson Maps Out Wild Horses Untamed Tour

Chris Janson Shares 'Wild Horses' Video

Chris Janson Previews 'Wild Horse' Album With 'The Bride' Video

News > Chris Janson

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth Top The Billboard 200 With Their Final Album- Yungblud Declares Rock Is Coming Back After Grammy For Ozzy-Black Sabbath Cover- Poison- Guns N' Roses- more

KISS Makeup Idea Backfired On Members Says Criss- ERRA Release 'Further Eden' Video - From Ashes To New Preview 'Reflections' Album With 'Villain' Video- more

Day In Country

Noah Kahan Returns With 'The Great Divide'- Jamey Johnson Shares 'More Of What Matters'- Jimmie Allen Channels Hope And Resilience With 'Live Another Day'- more

Day In Pop

Watch Babyfxce E's 'Trackhawk' Video- Pat Metheny Returns With 'Don't Look Down'- Santigold Talks 'Thank You Is Enough' From Yo Gabba GabbaLand Soundtrack- more

Reviews

Megadeth Final Studio Album

Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona

Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams

On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More

Latest News

Yungblud Declares Rock Is Coming Back After Winning Grammy For Ozzy-Black Sabbath Cover

Megadeth Top The Billboard 200 With Their Final Album

Poison Appear Back On Track For 40th Anniversary Tour

Slash Says That New Guns N' Roses Music Is Coming

Mick Mars May Challenge Arbitrator's Decision

Mick Mars May Challenge Arbitrator's Decision

Bush Release 'I Am Here To Save Your Life' Video

Burial Path Introduce New Singer With 'Between Soil And Sun'