Jenna Paulette Delivers 20-Track Horseback (Deluxe) Album

(EBM) Leo33 rising singer/songwriter Jenna Paulette arrives with her 20-track Horseback (Deluxe) album, featuring three previously unreleased songs, including a duet rendition of "The Dirt" with John Morgan. Additionally, "The Dirt" will be featured on SiriusXM's Highway On The Horizon beginning today. Listen to it and the full Horseback (Deluxe) album here.

Produced by Will Bundy, Horseback (Deluxe) expands on the original Horseback album, released in 2024, adding depth with a glimpse into Paulette's live show with covers of Tim McGraw's "Cowboy In Me" and Tanya Tucker's "Texas (When I Die)," recorded live.

"I'm excited to release the deluxe version of Horseback featuring new versions of songs on the original record - some turning into duet versions with artists and friends I admire so much, as well as a few live versions of songs I love to cover," shares Paulette. "The album originally came out just two weeks before my daughter was born, and so much life has happened since then. Revisiting these songs now makes this chapter even more meaningful.

"One of those duets is with my dear friend John Morgan," she adds. "I met him through our friend Jeb Gipson and before we both had record deals, he played a little guitar for me. He's always been one of the best pickers and singers in town. Our version of 'The Dirt' feels complete with him on it."

Horseback (Deluxe) contains all 13 tracks off the original album, which was released in 2024 and has already amassed 26 million streams to date. Starting with "Wild Is Her Favorite Color," celebrating the freedom that comes with living authentically, before delving into "3 Kings," a tip of her hat to the three kings that have influenced her lifestyle, "King George, King Ranch, King James."

The album intertwines upbeat tracks, including previously released "Outside" and "Run The Damn Ball," harkening back to the values of grit and hard work that Paulette has come to embody, and empowering "Darlin'," which signals the redemption of love lost and found again. Additionally, "Steady," which honors strength in consistency and showing up, is resonating with fans as the song breaks into the top 15 at Texas radio.

In addition to "The Dirt" with John Morgan, Paulette also finds a new spin on tracks in her duets with longtime friends and collaborators on "Chasin' Whiskey" and "The Prophet (Grandaddy's Song);" featuring Jake Worthington and Ashley McBryde, respectively.

And, after learning the ropes of navigating a career and newfound motherhood in 2025, Paulette recently jumped Back In The Saddle with a 26-date tour in 2026, with more shows to come.

Related Stories

Jenna Paulette Jumps 'Back In The Saddle' with New Tour And Deluxe Album

Jenna Paulette Teams With Jake Worthington For 'Chasin' Whiskey'

Jenna Paulette Reveals New Single 'Steady'

Jenna Paulette & Ashley McBryde Share 'The Prophet (Grandaddy's Song)' Duet

News > Jenna Paulette