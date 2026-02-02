Magoo Share New Song 'Can't You Hear That Train'

(BHM) Denver, CO-based bluegrass quartet Magoo share spirited track, "Can't You Hear That Train," a fast-paced, acoustic guitar-driven acceptance of a love that parts ways. The band's debut record What A Life is due out next month.

Five years in the making, guitarist Erik Hill says, "'Can't You Hear That Train' started as a classic train song-Your girl is leaving on a train and there's nothing you can do about it. I wrote it about five years ago and just let it sit." After playing it live, it all clicked, and continues to be a live set highlight. "When I pulled it back out last Spring and played it for the band, that's when it really came alive and the jam found its way in. We always have a lot of fun playing the song live."

In November, the band shared "Angel of Telluride" featuring Sam Bush, one of the originators of progressive bluegrass music. Mandolinist Courtlyn Bills shares, "Inspired by real events, 'Angel of Telluride' is a story about meeting someone and falling in love at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival."

In celebration of the album, the band is in the midst of an extensive U.S tour, plus an added date in Chicago and a sold out hometown show in April in Denver at the Bluebird Theater. The group will play several festivals like WinterWonderGrass, Electric Forest, Northlands Music & Arts Festival, and more.

Related Stories

News > Magoo