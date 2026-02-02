Magoo Share New Song 'Can't You Hear That Train'

(BHM) Denver, CO-based bluegrass quartet Magoo share spirited track, "Can't You Hear That Train," a fast-paced, acoustic guitar-driven acceptance of a love that parts ways. The band's debut record What A Life is due out next month.
Five years in the making, guitarist Erik Hill says, "'Can't You Hear That Train' started as a classic train song-Your girl is leaving on a train and there's nothing you can do about it. I wrote it about five years ago and just let it sit." After playing it live, it all clicked, and continues to be a live set highlight. "When I pulled it back out last Spring and played it for the band, that's when it really came alive and the jam found its way in. We always have a lot of fun playing the song live."
In November, the band shared "Angel of Telluride" featuring Sam Bush, one of the originators of progressive bluegrass music. Mandolinist Courtlyn Bills shares, "Inspired by real events, 'Angel of Telluride' is a story about meeting someone and falling in love at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival."
In celebration of the album, the band is in the midst of an extensive U.S tour, plus an added date in Chicago and a sold out hometown show in April in Denver at the Bluebird Theater. The group will play several festivals like WinterWonderGrass, Electric Forest, Northlands Music & Arts Festival, and more.
Guns N' Roses Stars Lead All-Star Ozzy Osbourne Tribute At Grammys- The Cure Win Two Alternative Rock Grammys- Godsmack, Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy Tour- more
Megadeth Top The Billboard 200 With Their Final Album- Yungblud Declares Rock Is Coming Back After Grammy For Ozzy-Black Sabbath Cover- Poison- Guns N' Roses- more
Post Malone and Jelly Roll Launching The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2- Noah Kahan Announces The Great Divide Stadium Tour- Reba Rocks The Grammys- Jamey Johnson- more
Watch Babyfxce E's 'Trackhawk' Video- Pat Metheny Returns With 'Don't Look Down'- Santigold Talks 'Thank You Is Enough' From Yo Gabba GabbaLand Soundtrack- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Guns N' Roses Stars Lead All-Star Ozzy Osbourne Tribute At Grammy Awards
The Cure Win Two Alternative Rock Grammys
Godsmack Recruit Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy For The Rise Of Rock World Tour 2026
Giant's Original Lineup Reuniting At The Frontiers Rock Festival
Gov't Mule Announce Spring U.S. Tour Dates
Singled Out: Kula Shaker's Wormslayer
TURNSTILE Win Two Grammy Awards
Warrant Celebrating 'Belly To Belly Vol. 1' 30th Anniversary