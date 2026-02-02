Noah Kahan Announces The Great Divide Stadium Tour

(Mercury) Following his highly anticipated return with new single "The Great Divide" and the announcement of his upcoming fourth studio album, 2x GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum superstar Noah Kahan announces today that he will return to the road this summer for a monumental, career-defining stadium run.
Produced by Live Nation, Noah Kahan: The Great Divide Tour kicks off June 11th and makes 23-stops at stadiums across North America through August, including a two-night homecoming at Boston's Fenway Park, as well as shows at Los Angeles' Rose Bowl Stadium, New York's Citi Field, Chicago's Wrigley Field, Toronto's Rogers Stadium, and more. Gigi Perez is set to join Kahan as support.
To participate in the Noah Kahan Artist Presale on Tuesday, February 10th at 12pm local time, you must sign up here by Thursday, February 5th at 11:59pm ET. No codes are needed-access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. There may be a presale code required on non-Ticketmaster ticketing sites. The general onsale will take place on Thursday, February 12th at 12pm local time
Noah Kahan is using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange to help fans get tickets at the original price. Tickets purchased on Ticketmaster will be non-transferable and can only be resold on Ticketmaster at face value. In Illinois, New York, and Colorado where laws prevent resale restrictions, tickets can be transferred but Ticketmaster will still honor Noah Kahan's terms by keeping resale prices at face value on its site.
This past Friday, Noah Kahan released his brand-new single, "The Great Divide," which was recorded at Vermont's Guilford Sound. The track debuted as Kahan's highest streaming launch to date. Upon release, it skyrocketed to #1 on the Spotify Top Songs USA Chart and #3 on the Top Songs Global Chart. He also announced his highly anticipated fourth studio album of the same name will arrive April 24th via Mercury Records. Last night at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, Kahan partnered with Mastercard to premiere the official music video for the anthemic track during Mastercard's GRAMMY Awards commercial break. Shot in Nashville by director Parker Schmidt the video brings the song's profound themes to life-exploring childhood friendship, shame, guilt, separation, and the complicated truths tied to where Kahan comes from.
NOAH KAHAN: THE GREAT DIVIDE TOUR:
June 11th // Orlando, FL // Kia Center
June 26th // Philadelphia, PA // Citizens Bank Park
June 28th // Toronto, ON // Rogers Stadium
July 1st // Cincinnati, OH // Great American Ball Park
July 3rd // Pittsburgh, PA // PNC Park
July 10th // Boston, MA // Fenway Park
July 11th // Boston, MA // Fenway Park
July 14th // Chicago, IL // Wrigley Field
July 18th // Queens, NY // Citi Field
July 22nd // Washington, DC // Nationals Park
July 25th // Raleigh, NC // Carter-Finley Stadium
July 27th // Atlanta, GA // Truist Park
July 30th // Arlington, TX // Globe Life Field
August 2nd // St. Louis, MO // Busch Stadium
August 5th // Minneapolis, MN // Target Field
August 8th // Denver, CO // Coors Field
August 15th // Pasadena, CA // Rose Bowl Stadium
August 17th // San Diego, CA // Petco Park
August 19th // Phoenix, AZ // Chase Field
August 21st // San Francisco, CA // Oracle Park
August 25th // Sandy, UT // America First Field
August 28th // Vancouver, BC // BC Place
August 30th // Seattle, WA // T-Mobile Park
