.

Post Malone and Jelly Roll Launching The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2

Official Announcement | Published: Feb 02, 2026 10:39 AM EST
(Live Nation) 9x diamond-certified global superstar Post Malone and 3x GRAMMY award-winning entertainer Jelly Roll are set to return to the road with Post Malone and Jelly Roll Present: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2, continuing the momentum of their record-breaking stadium run.

The undeniable chemistry between Post and Jelly Roll proved to be a defining force on last year's tour, making it one of the most talked-about live pairings in touring. Known for redefining the modern concert experience with his genre-blending sound and electrifying stage presence, Post with Jelly Roll will once again take their larger-than-life production to stadiums and festivals across North America this summer, delivering the BIG ASS live experience night after night.

Produced by Live Nation, The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2 continues Post's highest-attended and best-selling tour to date, which drew over one million fans across North America and grossed more than $170 million. The new run builds on that success, bringing Post and Jelly back together with a career-spanning set featuring chart-topping hits, fan favorites, and the signature BIG ASS production that has become a must-see live event.

Carter Faith will join the tour on all headlining dates, bringing her modern-meets-classic country sound and standout songwriting to stadium stages across the run. Select festival appearances throughout the tour will further expand the BIG ASS footprint across key North American markets.

The tour will also hit some of the most prominent college football stadiums across the U.S., including:

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR, home of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks

Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA, home of the Iowa State Cyclones

Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, TX, home of the UTEP Miners

McLane Stadium in Waco, TX, home of the Baylor University Bears

Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA, home of the LSU Tigers

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS, home of the Ole Miss Rebels

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT, home of the UCONN Huskies

Washington Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT, home of the University of Montana Grizzlies

Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, UT, home of the Utah Utes

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL, home of University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers

POST MALONE PRESENTS: THE BIG ASS STADIUM TOUR PART 2 DATES:
Fri Apr 10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Tortuga Music Festival*
Sun Apr 26 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach Music Festival*
Wed May 13 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium
Sat May 16 - Albuquerque, NM - Boots In The Park Festival*
Tue May 19 - Waco, TX - McLane Stadium
Sat May 23 - Baton Rouge, LA - Tiger Stadium
Tue May 26 - Birmingham, AL - Protective Stadium
Fri May 29 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
Sun May 31 - Panama City Beach, FL - Gulf Coast Jam*
Fri Jun 05 - Oxford, MS - Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Sun Jun 07 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Carolina Country Fest*
Tue Jun 09 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
Fri Jun 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium
Tue Jun 16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium
Sat Jun 20 - Wildwood, NJ - Barefoot Country Music Festival*
Mon Jun 22 - East Hartford, CT - Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
Thu Jun 25 - Cleveland, OH - Huntington Bank Field
Sat Jun 27 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest*
Tue Jun 30 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium^
Sat Jul 11 - Fayetteville, AR - Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Wed Jul 15 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
Fri Jul 17 - Ames, IA - Jack Trice Stadium
Tue Jul 21 - Missoula, MT - Washington-Grizzly Stadium
Fri Jul 24 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
Tue Jul 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium

