Reba McEntire Rocks The Grammy Awards for First Time With 'Trailblazer'

(The GreenRoom) Entertainment icon Reba McEntire took the GRAMMY stage for the first time Sunday night, delivering a breathtaking performance of her hit single "Trailblazer," reimagined as "Trailblazer (Dream Chaser Version)."
The special rendition featured GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Brandy Clark-who rewrote the track and co-produced it with McEntire-and GRAMMY-winning artist Lukas Nelson, uniting a powerful, multi-generational collaboration that honored the legacy of recently lost members of the creative community.
The stripped-down, acoustic performance highlighted McEntire's signature vocal power, alongside Clark and Nelson, blending classic country with a contemporary edge. Fans can experience the new version of the track below.
Originally penned by Clark, Miranda Lambert, and Lainey Wilson, and produced by McEntire alongside Tony Brown, "Trailblazer" has earned critical acclaim with Billboard calling it "moving," and landing McEntire her 18th career GRAMMY nomination for "Best Country Duo/Group Performance."
Reba McEntire Releases Expanded 'Starting Over' For 30th Anniversary
Dolly Parton Celebrates 80th Birthday Special Collaboration
Reba McEntire Surprised With 50 Year Milestone Honor
Reba McEntire Expands 'Staring Over' Album For 30th Anniversary
Guns N' Roses Stars Lead All-Star Ozzy Osbourne Tribute At Grammys- The Cure Win Two Alternative Rock Grammys- Godsmack, Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy Tour- more
Megadeth Top The Billboard 200 With Their Final Album- Yungblud Declares Rock Is Coming Back After Grammy For Ozzy-Black Sabbath Cover- Poison- Guns N' Roses- more
Post Malone and Jelly Roll Launching The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2- Noah Kahan Announces The Great Divide Stadium Tour- Reba Rocks The Grammys- Jamey Johnson- more
Watch Babyfxce E's 'Trackhawk' Video- Pat Metheny Returns With 'Don't Look Down'- Santigold Talks 'Thank You Is Enough' From Yo Gabba GabbaLand Soundtrack- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Guns N' Roses Stars Lead All-Star Ozzy Osbourne Tribute At Grammy Awards
The Cure Win Two Alternative Rock Grammys
Godsmack Recruit Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy For The Rise Of Rock World Tour 2026
Giant's Original Lineup Reuniting At The Frontiers Rock Festival
Gov't Mule Announce Spring U.S. Tour Dates
Singled Out: Kula Shaker's Wormslayer
TURNSTILE Win Two Grammy Awards
Warrant Celebrating 'Belly To Belly Vol. 1' 30th Anniversary