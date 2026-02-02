.

Reba McEntire Rocks The Grammy Awards for First Time With 'Trailblazer'

Official Announcement | Published: Feb 02, 2026 10:39 AM EST
(The GreenRoom) Entertainment icon Reba McEntire took the GRAMMY stage for the first time Sunday night, delivering a breathtaking performance of her hit single "Trailblazer," reimagined as "Trailblazer (Dream Chaser Version)."

The special rendition featured GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Brandy Clark-who rewrote the track and co-produced it with McEntire-and GRAMMY-winning artist Lukas Nelson, uniting a powerful, multi-generational collaboration that honored the legacy of recently lost members of the creative community.

The stripped-down, acoustic performance highlighted McEntire's signature vocal power, alongside Clark and Nelson, blending classic country with a contemporary edge. Fans can experience the new version of the track below.

Originally penned by Clark, Miranda Lambert, and Lainey Wilson, and produced by McEntire alongside Tony Brown, "Trailblazer" has earned critical acclaim with Billboard calling it "moving," and landing McEntire her 18th career GRAMMY nomination for "Best Country Duo/Group Performance."

