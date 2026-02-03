Leon Bridges, Eric Church Lead Shorty Turns 40 Lineup

(EBM) Blackbird Presents is thrilled to announce Shorty Turns 40, a very special concert celebrating GRAMMY-winning New Orleans icon Trombone Shorty's 40th birthday and his Treme Threauxdown's 10th anniversary. This must-see nighttime event during Jazz Fest will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, 8 p.m. CT at the iconic Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, promising an unforgettable celebration with special guests and surprise moments honoring one of the city's most beloved musical ambassadors.

Shorty Turns 40 features an incredible lineup of superstar artists, including Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Leon Bridges, Eric Church, Joan Jett, Branford Marsalis, Ivan Neville, George Porter Jr., Grace Potter, Jill Scott, Mavis Staples, Irma Thomas and more special guests.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, February 6, 2026 at 10 a.m. CT at shortyturns40.com. VIP packages will be available, including great seats and Shorty Turns 40 merchandise pack.

Shorty Turns 40: Celebrating Trombone Shorty's 40th Birthday at Treme Threauxdown X marks a milestone night in New Orleans as Trombone Shorty's beloved Treme Threauxdown returns during Jazz Fest for its 10th anniversary. This year's hometown celebration is made even more special as it honors Trombone Shorty's 40th birthday, one of the city's most iconic artists. The evening will bring together an all-star lineup of guest artists, friends and longtime collaborators for a must-see night of music that captures the heart and soul of New Orleans. Blending funk, jazz, soul, rock and the city's rich brass band traditions, the performance will feature surprise collaborations, powerful moments and electrifying energy, celebrating Trombone Shorty's journey from neighborhood parades to the world's biggest stages inside one of New Orleans' most storied theaters.

"We are thrilled to collaborate and produce this milestone show celebrating Trombone Shorty," shares Keith Wortman of Blackbird Presents. "He is THE living embodiment of New Orleans music past, present, and future, and this show will bring that electricity unlike any other!"

Shorty Turns 40: Celebrating Trombone Shorty's 40th Birthday at Treme Threauxdown X continues Blackbird Presents annual concert series at the historic Saenger Theatre, which has become an essential part of the Jazz Fest experience, carrying on the New Orleans tradition of keeping the party going into the night with legendary shows featuring superstar artists fused with the best local New Orleans musicians. Previous events include The Last Waltz New Orleans: A Celebration of the 45th Anniversary of the Band's Historic Farewell Concert, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats, Ryan Adams: Exile On Bourbon St., New Orleans Is Waiting For Columbus, The Last Waltz New Orleans: A Celebration Of The 40th Anniversary of The Last Waltz, Nevilles Forever: A Celebration of The Neville Brothers and Their Music and The Musical Mojo of Dr. John: Celebrating Mac and His Music.

Since its debut, Trombone Shorty's Treme Threauxdown has become a can't-miss celebration of New Orleans music, community and spontaneity. Known for its electrifying energy and all-star sit-ins, past editions of the Threauxdown have seen everyone from Jon Batiste, Allen Toussaint and Dr. John to Usher, Gary Clark Jr. and more take the stage.

