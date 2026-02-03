Matthew Curry Returns With 'One For The Ride'

(DDPS) Acclaimed singer-songwriter Matthew Curry returns with his new album One For The Ride, a dynamic and heartfelt collection that showcases the full range of his musicianship -- from fiery, virtuostic guitar work to intimate, emotionally rich songwriting. The album explores life on the road, love celebration, personal reflection, and Americana storytelling, all delivered with Curry's signature depth and gritty authenticity.

Born and raised in Bloomington, Illinois, Curry picked up the guitar at age four, was performing live by eight, and leading his own band by eleven. Curry's distinctive blend of blues, rock, southern rock, and old-school country has earned him a devoted audience across the globe. Over the years, Matthew has toured with major icons including the Doobie Brothers, Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton, Journey, Don Felder, with Steve Miller praising Curry as "a wonderful guitar player and great songwriter in the league of Stevie Ray Vaughan."

One For The Ride captures Curry's life on the road, his love for storytelling, and the musical influences that shaped him. The album bursts open with high-energy southern rock flair, drawing inspiration from the raw spirit of bands like ZZ Top and the timeless road-song tradition.Tracks like "Rum Stumblin'" showcase Curry's knack for crafting fun, bluesy, party-driven grooves, while "Born Behind The Wheel" leans into gritty riffs and harmonies rooted in the southern rock Curry grew up listening to.

The album also reveals Curry's softer, more personal side. "Dancing In The Kitchen" brings warm acoustic charm and was inspired by a spontaneous anniversary moment at home. "Rather Float A River"blends blues, funk, country, and Americana, echoing Curry's love for the outdoors and the soulful ease of life on the water. Rounding out One for The Ride: A fiery take on "Whiskey Rock A Roller," the only cover on the record -- a heartfelt tribute to Curry's admiration for Lynyrd Skynyrd and the classic rock lineage that continues to inspire him. Check it out here

