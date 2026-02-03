Russell Dickerson Announces Nash-Birthday Bash

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson is bringing the party home. On May 8, the "hotter than ever" star will unleash his "high-octane live show" (Billboard) at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater for a hometown blowout timed perfectly around his birthday.

Dubbed the "Nash-Birthday Bash," the celebration promises "cakes, candles, and carnage," with Dickerson delivering an all-out performance alongside a stacked lineup featuring Tyler Hubbard, Adrien Nunez, and Kevin Powers. Expect big hits, big moments, and the kind of crowd-igniting energy only a hometown Russell Dickerson show can deliver. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 6.

The "hotter than ever" (MusicRow) star is taking his live show to the next level, hitting the road at full throttle with a run of marquee festival appearances, including C2C's Three-Day Festival with stops in Glasgow, London, and Belfast, as well as RODEOHOUSTON, Tortuga Music Festival, The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, and more.

That momentum carries straight into his RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2026, launching April 23 in Raleigh, NC. The tour will roll through amphitheaters and the biggest venues he's headlined to date-cementing this as his most ambitious live chapter yet. As PEOPLE Magazine puts it: "Seriously, if the tour wasn't already named Russellmania, everybody else would be calling it that anyway."

On Friday, Dickerson releases the stunning new track "The Roses," an intimate, piano-driven love story that captures the beauty of finding purpose, meaning, and fulfillment through deep connection and commitment. Written by Dickerson alongside Michael Hardy, Chase McGill, and Jordan Schmidt, the song spotlights his nuanced vocal range and artistry, with Dickerson front and center on piano. Fans can catch a sneak peek of the track here.

