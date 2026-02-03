Tim McGraw Announces Pawn Shop Guitar Tour

(fcc) Tim McGraw has announced his 2026 North American summer headline tour promoted by Live Nation that will feature three exclusive stadium shows. The Pawn Shop Guitar Tour announcement precedes a new track from McGraw entitled "Pawn Shop Guitar" set for release early next month.

The 33-date tour kicks off on July 9 in Bethel, NY and features three stadium dates at Hersheypark Stadium (Hershey, PA), Fenway Park (Boston), and Target Field (Minneapolis) with very special guests The Chicks and Lady A, along with tour support 49 Winchester and Timothy Wayne.

"The band and I are so excited to get back out on the road this summer. And we've got three really special stadium shows - with some really special guests. I can't believe they all agreed to join me!! THE CHICKS and LADY A! I dare you to find more hits in one show! This will be a great night of incredible songs and musicianship. 49 Winchester and Timothy Wayne will join us for select dates and we can't wait to see everyone," said Tim McGraw.

McGraw recently debuted a premium version of his fan experience, McGrawONE+. With a desire to put tickets in the hands of fans first, McGrawONE+ will offer an exclusive presale. Visit timmcgraw.com/mcgrawone to sign up, download the app, and get your code to get first shot at tickets, content and much more. Limit 8 per show.

McGraw's upcoming tour follows his intimate, sold-out limited engagement at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace last December and his massive 2024 Standing Room Only Tour. With a career spanning more than three decades, the touring titan promises even more high energy shows featuring his chart-topping hits and fan favorites with his upcoming tour.

Tim McGraw - 2026 Summer Tour Dates:

July 9, 2026 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

July 10, 2026 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center *

July 11, 2026 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium *+=^

July 16, 2026 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre *

July 17, 2026 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center *

July 18, 2026 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake *

July 23, 2026 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

July 24, 2026 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

July 25, 2026 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

July 30, 2026 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park *+=^

July 31, 2026 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

August 1, 2026 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater*

August 6, 2026 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *

August 7, 2026 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

August 8, 2026 - Daniel Island - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium ^

August 13, 2026 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater *

August 14, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater (PNC Music Pavilion) *

August 15, 2026 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live *

August 21, 2026 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater

August 22, 2026 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre *

August 23, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field *+=^

August 27, 2026 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center *^

August 28, 2026 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre *

August 29, 2026 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater *

September 10, 2026 - Austin, TX - Moody Center *^

September 11, 2026 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion *^

September 12, 2026 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP *

September 17, 2026 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 18, 2026 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center *

September 19, 2026 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

September 24, 2026 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 25, 2026 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

September 26, 2026 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

* 49 Winchester

+ The Chicks

= Lady A

^ Timothy Wayne

