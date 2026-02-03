Watch Jelly Roll's Grammy Awards Acceptance Speech

(BBR) Jelly Roll achieved a new pinnacle in his monumental career capturing his first three GRAMMY Awards at the 2026 ceremony held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday.
In the televised broadcast on CBS, Jelly Roll was awarded the GRAMMY for Best Contemporary Country Album for his latest release Beautifully Broken. In the Premiere Ceremony, Jelly Roll captured his first two GRAMMYs - Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Amen" by Shaboozey and Jelly Roll and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "Hard Fought Hallelujah" by Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll.
Presented by GRAMMY Award winning BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville's Lainey Wilson and Jeff Goldblum, view Jelly Roll's acceptance speech for his Best Contemporary Country Album win below.
