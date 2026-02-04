Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony Teaming With Nashville Symphony This Summer

(TPR) This summer, Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony joins the Nashville Symphony for a multi-week limited series celebrating the Summer of Dolly Parton. Created and co-produced by Parton, Schirmer Theatrical and Sony Music Publishing, the innovative multimedia symphonic experience features Dolly's songs and stories accompanied by original video content, with Dolly herself appearing on-screen to lead audiences through a visual-musical journey.
The exclusive seven-week engagement kicks off June 16 and runs through July 31 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. General on-sale will begin Friday, February 6 at 10 A.M. local time. Tickets will be available here.
Downtown Nashville will come alive in tribute to the legendary artist this summer, with the city hosting a constellation of Dolly-centered experiences including the opening of Songteller Hotel & Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum and Parton's exhibition at the Country Music Hall of Fame in addition to the limited series with the Nashville Symphony.
After a sold-out world premiere with the Nashville Symphony, Threads continues its successful performances in cities across the country with further stops in eight cities including Portland, Phoenix, Kansas City and more, plus another stop in Nashville before landing there for the exclusive summer engagement.
The 90-minute performance (with no intermission) features a cast of guest vocalists and musicians along with new and innovative orchestrations by David Hamilton. The performance includes hit songs including "Jolene," "Coat Of Many Colors" and "I Will Always Love You," in addition to Dolly's personal favorites and more.
