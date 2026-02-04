T. Graham Brown Welcomes Neal McCoy To LIVE WIRE

(2911) GRAMMY-nominated, CMA and EMMY Award-winner, and Grand Ole Opry member T. Graham Brown returns with the latest episode of LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM's Prime Country (Channel 58), starting Wednesday, February 04 at 10/9 central p.m. This episode features a special interview with hitmaker Neal McCoy, whose hit songs include "Wink," "No Doubt About It," and "The Shake." At the White House, he celebrated the 10th anniversary of reciting the Pledge of Allegiance daily across his social media platforms.
"As you know, the temperatures are frigid in Nashville and many parts of the country, but you can tune in to LIVE WIRE for some hot music from some of your favorite artists," Brown says. "Neal McCoy and I go way back, and whenever we get together, you can count on lots of laughs. There's no telling where the conversation might go, but you can find out when you listen."
Airing throughout February, the show will feature live performances by legendary artists including Jackson Browne, Michael Martin Murphey, Suzy Bogguss, Earl Thomas Conley, and Reba McEntire, along with an exclusive interview with Neal McCoy. Tune in for rare live recordings and untold stories from some of your favorite stars. LIVE WIRE is also available on demand anytime through the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW for listeners with a standard SiriusXM subscription.
How subscribers can listen: SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on the go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers, and more.
Additional airings in February include:
Wednesday, February 04 @ 10 pm ET
Thursday, February 05 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET
Sunday, February 08 @ 11 am ET
Tuesday, February 17 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET
Thursday, February 19 @ 3 am ET
Saturday, February 21 @ 2 pm ET
Sunday, February 22 @ 6 pm ET
Monday, February 23 @ 12 pm ET
Brown is currently celebrating the 40th anniversary of his hit single "I Wish That I Could Hurt That Way Again," which was written by Curly Putman, Rafe Van Hoy, and Don Cook. It was the second single from his debut album, 'I Tell It Like It Used To Be,' recorded on Capitol Records.
T. Graham Brown's Upcoming Tour Dates:
FEB 05 - An All-Star Salute to 90's Country: Honky Tonk Time Machine / Huntsville, Ala.
FEB 20 - The Winter Music Series / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
FEB 21 - The Winter Music Series / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
MAR 19 - Bo's Barn Dance / Temple, Texas
MAR 20 - Heart of Texas Music Festival / Brady, Texas
APR 17 - The Sewanee Inn / Sewanee, Tenn.
APR 30 - The Little Roy and Lizzy Music Fest / Lincolnton, Ga.
MAY 09 - The Amish Country Theater / Berlin, Ohio
