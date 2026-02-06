Brit Taylor Takes On The Rat Race With 'Around And Around'

(IVPR) "This song is a story about the American rat race and a strong-willed girl trying to figure out how in the hell to get out of it," says Eastern Kentucky songwriter and recording artist Brit Taylor of her new single, "Around and Around." Is it autobiographical? At least a little bit. "She's questioning all of it," the writer says of the song's main character. "I think it's healthy to ask questions. I felt a lot like this throughout high school," says Taylor. "I always felt like there was something else out there calling me."
Reminiscent of the music Taylor was raised on-part Appalachian fiddle-fueled dirge, part '90s country radio singalong-"Around and Around" does what every great song tries to do in painting a vivid picture of a time or a place or a situation. In this case, it's the stuck in the mud feeling of not meeting life's expectations and what you can do for a remedy. "Try to think positive / Find a little love to give / Only way we're gonna get by by by," Taylor sings. "Now, some of the things I was running from are the ones I appreciate more than ever," she says, thinking back on that feeling of getting out. "But it's all shaped who I am and has given me a bigger perspective on the ways I view life."
"Around and Around" is the latest single from Taylor's upcoming album, Land of the Forgotten-out March 6th via RidgeTone Records and Thirty Tigers. The observant Kentuckian's new eleven-song LP is a collection of tightly written, hook-driven songs that often center on the working class, produced by the one person who knows Taylor's musical strengths through and through: her husband, Adam Chaffins. Taylor and Chaffins, along with their perpetual collaborator, songwriter Adam Wright, and a few others, weaved together a sonic tapestry that highlights Taylor's rich vocals, her love and compassion for where she's from, and a balance between the ups and downs of life. "I think it puts a light-hearted spin on some of the tougher things about life," says Taylor. "Not to make light of difficult times, but to remind us two things can exist at one time, and not to forget to take a look at the bright side too, and to not take it all so seriously."
Holler. premiered the new single, writing, "'Around and Around' captures the storytelling depth and fiddle-driven Appalachian spirit that permeates so much of Taylor's stellar catalogue." Fans can stream or purchase "Around and Around" today at this link and check out Taylor's previously-released singles "All For Sale" and "Warning You Whiskey," at their respective links. Releasing on the newly formed RidgeTone Records, a label in support of Appalachian talent based in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, and distributed through Thirty Tigers, fans can pre-order or pre-save Land of the Forgotten right here. For tour dates, merchandise, or more information, please visit brittaylormusic.com.
Land of the Forgotten Tracklist:
Broke No More
All For Sale
Warning You Whiskey
Done Pretending
Land of the Forgotten
Lately I've Been Thinkin'
Queen Of Fools
Around and Around
Crazy Leaf
Bars Closing
Bird of Prey
Catch Brit Taylor On The Road:
Feb. 27 - 3rd and Lindsley @ 12pm - Nashville, TN (WMOT Finally Friday)
March 12 - Skinny Dennis - Nashville, TN (Album Release Show)
June 5 - United Wireless Arena & Boot Hill Conference Center - Dodge City, KS*
June 6 - The Astro - Omaha, NE*
June 7 - The Monument - Rapid City, SD*
June 9 - Jackson Hole Center for the Arts - Jackson, WY*
June 10 - Jackson Hole Center for the Arts - Jackson, WY*
June 11 - Helena Civic Center - Helena, MT*
June 13 - Alberta Bair Theater - Billings, MT*
June 14 - Sandy Amphitheater - Sandy, UT*
* Supporting Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
