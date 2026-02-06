Hear Chase Rice And Ashland Craft Duet 'Mamma Don't Pray Like She Used To'

(EBM) Chase Rice joins Ashland Craft on a striking new duet version of her track "Momma Don't Pray Like She Used To," out now. Originally appearing on Craft's 2025 album Dive Bar Beauty Queen, the song, penned by Craft, Jess Grommet, Willie Morrison and Corey Elizabeth Grogan, captures the quiet ache of growing up and watching family, faith and perspective evolve over time.

The reimagined duet brings new emotional weight, pairing Craft's raw, lived-in vocals with Rice's rugged delivery, creating a powerful reflection on change, gratitude and the roads that shape us. The accompanying music video, directed by Quinton Cook, is also available today following the exclusive premiere with People.

"Momma Don't Pray Like She Used To" is a universal anthem for all of us growing up and figuring out life," shares Craft. "When first brainstorming ideas around the revisiting of this song, my hope was to find someone who could give an honest, heartfelt, male perspective to the storyline. In all the years that I've had the opportunity to tour with Chase Rice, his storytelling is something I wholeheartedly connected with, and with both of us having Carolina upbringings, it felt like the perfect fit for this project. I feel like he added a whole new layer of meaning and made himself right at home in this song!"

"I've gotten to know Ashland out on the road, and seeing her night after night, you realize pretty quick she's a total badass," says Rice. "This song is her story, but it's mine too. I know my mom did more than her fair share of praying raising three boys, but I'd like to think I'm finally making things a little easier on her these days."

