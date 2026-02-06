Megan Moroney Shares 'Cloud 9' Title Song

(SMN) As a special gift to fans, Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer/songwriter Megan Moroney shares the title track to her globally anticipated new album Cloud 9 (due out on February 20.

Sending social media into a frenzy with the surprise announcement Wednesday night (2/4), the gravity-defying love song makes for a gorgeous kickoff to Cloud 9 release month.

The latest glimpse at Moroney's third studio LP (widely hailed as one of the most highly awaited albums of 2026), "Cloud 9" arrives a week after the MULTI-PLATINUM sensation earned the Country Artist-Songwriter of the Year honor at Billboard and the National Music Publishers Association's annual Songwriter Awards event (alongside all-genre honorees including Alex Warren, Ejae, Sombr, Laura Veltz, Mustard, Bon Iver). Held in Los Angeles on January 28, the ceremony is the largest songwriter-focused event hosted during GRAMMY Week.

Written by Moroney, Luke Laird, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Ernest Keith Smith, "Cloud 9" perfectly captures the unparalleled bliss of being so lit up by love that life's little frictions completely lose their power. As the opening track to Cloud 9, the slow-blooming but sweetly upbeat track offers an irresistible introduction to Moroney's most self-assured era yet.

Produced by her longtime collaborator Kristian Bush, "Cloud 9" begins with Moroney listing off all the little annoyances of her day (e.g. rush-hour traffic, obnoxious neighbors) and then shrugging them off with a breezy tranquility ("But who cares, oh well / I woke up next to you"). As the song glides along, lush steel guitar and softly glittering synth meet with heavenly melodies and Moroney's wide-eyed outpouring of affection (from the chorus: "You give me that look, I'm floating on air / No nothing else matters with your hands in my hair / I never want to leave where we are now / It's a long, long way way down / Down to cloud nine"). With its subtle flashes of good-natured humor (e.g., "I blame you for no rocks in my shoes"), "Cloud 9" channels the quiet awe of someone who's overcome her share of heartbreak - but ultimately looks to the future with unstoppable joy.

A songwriter first, Moroney just-announced a standout Songwriter's Edition of Cloud 9's vinyl. With its tracklist sequenced in chronological order according to when each song was written, this unique variant features exclusive cover art on a gatefold jacket with a special insert on Purple Cloud vinyl. The Songwriter's Edition is available for pre-order now - go here to purchase all vinyl including the main edition in Megan's Signature Pink - Standard and the Tiger Cloud - BTS Edition.

The fourth song released from Moroney's new album, "Cloud 9" fast-follows the recent arrival of "Wish I Didn't" - a flirty but fierce anthem that premiered in mid-January alongside its Mr. & Mrs. Smith-inspired video, co-starring Dylan Efron. In addition, the 15-song LP includes Moroney's GOLD-certified Country radio No. 1 smash "6 Months Later" and Billboard Hot 100-charting Country radio hit "Beautiful Things." The follow-up to her GOLD-certified and lavishly acclaimed 2024 sophomore LP Am I Okay?, the widespread anticipation for Cloud 9 continues to soar.

