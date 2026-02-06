Stream Theo Lawrence and Melissa Carper's New Duets Album 'Havin' A Talk'

(Warner) International singer-songwriter phenomenon Theo Lawrence and acclaimed roots music journeywoman Melissa Carper release their highly-anticipated duets album HAVIN' A TALK, available now via Warner Records. Stream here.

The album includes the singles "Good Luck To Ya," "You're Forgiven, My Love," "The Way I Remember You," "Dat Ain't Right," and "All Fifty States," which officially launched their partnership in 2024. Each of these tracks evokes the lush dreaminess of the 1950's/60s Nashville Sound that radiates the duo's quick-witted repartee and lighthearted brand of traditional songcraft from a bygone era.

The dozen songs that appear on HAVIN' A TALK were recorded at Nashville's Bomb Shelter with Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes, Langhorne Slim, Margo Price) alongside some of Lawrence and Carper's own band members and a murderer's row of seasoned session veterans including Chris Scruggs, Billy Contreras, and Matty Meyer. Strikingly warm and sometimes hilarious in their disagreement, Lawrence and Carper share an approach to tuneful and timeless music that has come to define their respective solo careers - and which now fuels a partnership that brings to mind Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton, George Jones and Tammy Wynette, and, especially, Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty at their cheekiest.

The culmination of a truly global partnership of single-minded artists united in their devotion to classic American styles, HAVIN' A TALK plays off of the pair's wildly divergent backstories, establishing two very different paths and voices now brought together by their love for and devotion to traditional American roots music.

HAVIN' A TALK - Tracklisting:

Side One:

1. "Good Luck to Ya" (Carper & Lawrence)

2. "The Last to Know" (Carper)

3. "All Fifty States" (Lawrence & Carper)

4. "Dat Ain't Right" (Carper & Gallina)

5. "Supermarket Flowers" (Lawrence & Benbouriche)

6. "The Way I Remember You" (Carper)

7. "Thank You, But No Thank You" (Carper & Lawrence)

Side Two:

8. "You're Forgiven My Love" (Lawrence)

9. "Second Look" (Lawrence, Carper & Benbouriche)

10. "Jealous Eyes" (Carper)

11. "Joyous Time" (Carper)

12. "What Are You Doing After This?" (Carper)

