Stream Zach John King's New Single 'Get To Drinkin'

(Sony Music Nashville) Zach John King is off to the races in 2026, today releasing new track "Get To Drinkin'." King wrote this track alongside Rhett Akins, Kyle Sturrock, Thomas Archer, and Kyle Fishman. Woven together with an infectious, nostalgia-soaked melody and driving production, the song tells the story of a narrator who believes that he has fully moved on from an ex - except for every time he cracks open a bottle of whiskey.

The track immerses listeners into the dizzying, sometimes delusional world of heartbreak, with the narrator remembering only the good times with his ex, choosing to paint an inaccurate picture of what transpired.

"'Get To Drinkin' is a song about how your mind plays tricks on you when you're a few Jack and Coke's down," King shared. "A little whiskey seems to make bad memories good again. In this case, it's about me convincing myself that the heart I broke wants me back. Sometimes it's nice to put on those rose-colored glasses and convince yourself you weren't the problem."

This release comes on the heels of King's previous track, "Happy For You," which earned praise for how it "delivers a gut-punch of vulnerability - especially in its cleverly deceptive hook that turns what seems like a positive message into a raw confession," (Entertainment Focus). Listen HERE.

2026 is already proving to be a jam-packed year for King, who will once again tour with country music giant Morgan Wallen starting this April. King will also hit the road with Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Jon Pardi, Vincent Mason, and Chase Matthew while also performing at Stagecoach this year.

