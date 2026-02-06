Watch Koe Wetzel's 'Time Goes On' Visualizer

(EBM) Koe Wetzel continues to impress with today's reflective release of "Time Goes On." Following a steady stream of social media teases and fan anticipation, the track offers a clear-eyed look at change, growth and the passage of time.

The Michael Herrick-directed visualizer was shot at Bluejack National in Texas. "We wrote this as an acknowledgment of how quickly life moves, whether you embrace the changes that come with it or not," Wetzel reflects.

The track co-written by Wetzel with frequent collaborators Amy Allen, Carrie Karpinen, Josh Serrato and producer Gabe Simon continues Wetzel's tradition of pairing introspective songwriting with the signature rock-grunge-meets-country swagger that has defined his career.

I could have done a lot of things right

I could have done a lot of things wrong

Could be pouring concrete on a West Texas street

But I'm writing this song

Crazy how the years go fast

Crazy how the hours feel long

Even through the mistakes and the can't get through this

Time goes on

The time goes on

The release follows "Surrounded," which introduced this next chapter and reaffirmed Wetzel's ability to balance vulnerability with confidence. Together, the songs serve as early markers for a broader body of work that has been quietly taking shape behind the scenes.

In the weeks leading up to today's release, Wetzel has steadily teased "Time Goes On" across his social media channels, quickly sparking fan anticipation and signaling excitement for the next era of music, as he can be heard hinting that this might be "one of my favorites off the record" in one clip.

The new music follows Wetzel's 2024 studio album, 9 Lives, with debut Country radio single "High Road" (feat. Jessie Murph) holding the No. 1 spot for five weeks and earning recognition as the most-played song of 2025 by Country Aircheck/Mediabase.

