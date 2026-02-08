49 Winchester Announce New Album 'Change Of Plans'

(MCA) Acclaimed country-rock band 49 Winchester announced their forthcoming album Change of Plans set for release on May 15 via Lucille Records / MCA. Along with the announcement, the six-piece band released their latest track "Pardon Me" from their forthcoming record. The track introduces a new chapter for the Virginia-based group, pairing their signature Appalachian grit with a reflective, forward-looking perspective that sets the tone for the full project.

Change of Plans was executive produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson) at his recording studio in Savannah, GA. The project follows a string of critically praised releases and captures the band at a creative peak, expanding their sonic palette while remaining rooted in the storytelling that has defined their career. The album reflects both personal and artistic evolution, shaped by years on the road and an unwavering commitment to authenticity

"Pardon Me" finds 49 Winchester leaning into emotional honesty and lived-in storytelling, balancing rugged instrumentation with a sense of vulnerability and growth. The track follows the band's debut release under Lucille Records / MCA, a powerful cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes." MCA is collaborating with New West Records for the band's upcoming release, scheduled for 2026, with all subsequent releases set to be released exclusively under the MCA banner.

Hailing from Virginia, 49 Winchester blends Southern rock and country with a raw, honest storytelling approach. Known for their electrifying live shows, the band has quickly gained critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. This fall, they brought that energy to two nights at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on November 14 and 15.

Led by singer-songwriter Isaac Gibson, alongside Bus Shelton (lead guitar), Chase Chafin (bass), Noah Patrick (pedal steel), Tim Hall (keys), and Justin Louthian (drums), 49 Winchester continues to channel the heart, humor, and hard-earned wisdom of Appalachia into every song they release.

This year, 49 Winchester kicked off their headline tour on February 5 in Oxford, MS. Along with headlining dates, the band will be supporting Eric Church and Tim McGraw throughout 2026.

Tour Routing:

*Eric Church Support

^Tim McGraw Support

2.05.26 Oxford, MS The Lyric Oxford

2.06.26 Fayetteville, AR Ozark Music Hall

2.07.26 Springfield, MO Gillioz Theatre

2.10.26 Bloomington, IL The Castle Theater

2.12.26 West Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom

2.13.26 Hays, KS The Fox Theatre

2.14.26 Wichita, KS The Cotillion

2.17.26 Davenport, IA Capitol Theatre

2.19.26 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena*

2.20.26 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center*

2.21.26 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center*

2.24.26 San Antonio, TX San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

2.27.26 El Paso, TX Lowbrow Palace

2.28.26 Tempe, AZ Extra Innings Festival

3.05.26 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City*

3.06.26 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

3.07.26 Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum*

3.13.26 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

3.14.26 Austin, TX Rodeo Austin

3.19.26 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC*

3.20.26 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena*

3.21.26 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry

4.09.26 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

4.10.26 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

4.11.26 Newport, KY MegaCorp Pavilion

4.13.26 Albany, NY Empire Live

4.16.26 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!

4.17.26 Cleveland, OH Globe Iron

4.18.26 Detroit, MI Majestic Theatre

4.24.26 Lexington, KY The Burl Outdoors

4.25.26 Lexington, KY The Burl Outdoors

4.29.26 New York, NY Webster Hall

5.02.26 Santiago, MX DuckFest

5.15.26 Pelham, TN The Caverns

5.16.26 Pelham, TN The Caverns

5.29.26 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

5.30.26 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

5.31.26 Panama City Beach, FL Gulf Coast Jam

6.02.26 Wilmington, NC Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

6.05.26 Dewey Beach, DE Bottle & Cork

6.26.26 North Platte, NE NebraskaLand Days

6.27.26 Lubbock, TX Cotton Fest

7.09.26 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^

7.10.26 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center^

7.11.26 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium^

7.16.26 Toronto, ON RBC Amphitheatre^

7.17.26 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center^

7.18.26 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

7.23.26 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion^

7.24.26 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach^

7.25.26 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC^

7.30.26 Boston, MA Fenway Park^

7.31.26 Syracuse, NY Empower FCU Amphitheater^

8.01.26 Darien Center, NY Six Flags Darien Lake^

8.06.26 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans^

8.13.26 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater^

8.14.26 Charlotte, NC Truliant Amphitheater^

8.15.26 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live^

8.21.26 Kansas City, MO Richard L. Berkeley Riverfront Park^

8.22.26 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre^

8.23.26 Minneapolis, MN Target Field^

8.27.26 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center^

8.28.26 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre^

8.29.26 Grand Rapids, MI Acrisure Amphitheater^

9.10.26 Austin, TX Moody Center^

9.11.26 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion^

9.12.26 Rogers, AR Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion^

9.17.26 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater^

9.18.26 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center^

9.19.26 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre^

9.24.26 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

9.25.26 Tampa, FL Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre^

9.26.26 West Palm Beach, FL iThink Financial Amphitheatre^

